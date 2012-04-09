朝鲜对媒体开放“光明星3号”卫星发射场 North korea 2012
2012年4月8日，位于朝鲜平安北道铁山郡东昌里的“西海卫星发射场”对外国媒体开放，现场“银河3号”运载火箭搭载“光明星3号”已经基本安装完毕。 REUTERS/Kyodo
目前“银河3号”三级火箭直径2.4米，高30米，已经基本组装完毕，但尚未注入燃料。 REUTERS/Kyodo
朝鲜将按照计划于12日至16日之间发射“光明星３号”地球观测卫星。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
“光明星3号”地球观测卫星是太阳同步轨道卫星，进入轨道后将播放《金日成将军之歌》和《金正日将军之歌》。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
据介绍，“光明星3号”卫星发射重量为91吨，初始推动力为120吨。 REUTERS/Kyodo
综合指挥所内现场展示即将发射的“光明星3号”地球观测卫星。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
朝鲜工作人员表示，朝鲜发射卫星是为了发展经济和提高人民生活水平，是和平利用宇宙空间。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
朝鲜发射“光明星3号”是为纪念金日成诞辰100周年，几年前就计划好的。朝鲜今后还将继续研制更大型的运载火箭，继续发射卫星。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一名士兵在“银河3号”运载火箭附近站岗。 REUTERS/Kyodo
工程师在发射塔底部工作。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一名士兵在“银河3号”运载火箭附近站岗。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
科学家在综合指挥所内的监控中心工作。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一名站岗的士兵。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一名游客在“银河3号”火箭附近拍照。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
“银河3号”火箭附近的围栏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
“银河3号”火箭。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
两名士兵在现场站岗。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
4月7日，日本东京，两台“爱国者-3”防空导弹发射器抵达东京的防卫省总部，停放在防卫省的运动场内，发射机面朝西北上空，准备拦截朝鲜发射的卫星。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
“爱国者-3”防空导弹发射器。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
24小时时事新闻(4月6日) 24 Hours 2012
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
昂山素季当选缅甸议员 Aung San Suu Kyi
(Reuters) -昂山素季领导的缅甸全国民主联盟(NLD)以压倒性优势在议会补选中获胜，获得45个补选议席中的40个席位。
俯瞰伦敦 London from above
(Reuters) -随着2012年伦敦奥运会的临近，摄影师拍摄了一组俯瞰伦敦的照片，美丽尽收眼底。
童子尿煮蛋受追捧 Urine hard-boiled eggs
(Reuters) -每年三月，东阳街头摊贩会用童子尿煮鸡蛋出售，这种煮蛋被称为“童子蛋”，已被列入东阳市非物质文化遗产。
