图片 | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 15:30 BJT

“奥普”这些年

2016年9月5日，中国杭州，俄罗斯总统普京与美国总统奥巴马在20国集团峰会间隙见面时互相凝视，双方表情严肃。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2015年9月28日，美国纽约，奥巴马与普京在联合国大会期间见面时，奥巴马主动向普京伸出手。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2014年11月11日，中国北京，普京、奥巴马与中国国家主席习近平等领导人抵达亚太经合组织峰会会场时，普京扭头看向奥巴马。REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2013年6月17日，英国北爱尔兰恩尼斯吉林，奥巴马与普京在八国集团峰会期间举行双边会晤，互相一副冷漠脸。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2015年11月16日，土耳其安塔利亚，奥巴马与普京在20国集团领导人工作会议前交谈。REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2015年11月15日，土耳其安塔利亚，奥巴马与普京在20国集团峰会开幕前交谈。REUTERS/Cem Oksuz

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2015年11月15日，土耳其安塔利亚，奥巴马与普京准备参加20国集团领导人合影时交谈。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2015年9月28日，美国纽约，普京与奥巴马在联合国大会午宴上举杯对视。图片由第三方提供。REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2014年11月11日，中国北京，奥巴马、普京与习近平出席亚太经合组织峰会全体会议。图片由第三方提供。REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2016年11月20日，秘鲁利马，奥巴马与普京在亚太经合组织峰会期间交谈。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2014年11月11日，中国北京，奥巴马与普京在亚太经合组织峰会期间交谈。图片由第三方提供。REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2013年9月6日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，参加20国集团峰会的领导人准备合影，普京经过奥巴马身前，奥巴马低着头。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2013年9月5日，俄罗斯康斯坦丁宫，普京迎接参加20国集团峰会工作会议的奥巴马，奥巴马迎面走来，普京双手背在身后并低着头。REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2013年6月18日，英国北爱尔兰恩尼斯基林，参加八国集团峰会的领导人合影，时任英国首相卡梅伦站在普京与奥巴马中间。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2012年6月18日，墨西哥洛斯卡沃斯，奥巴马与普京在20国集团峰会期间会面。REUTERS/Jason Reed

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
2009年7月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科郊区，奥巴马与当时任俄总理的普京在后者官邸会面。REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

2017年 1月 17日 星期二
