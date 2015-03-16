寰宇搜奇
大难临头。(2月12日，泰国北碧府，一名僧侣在虎庙与一只老虎玩耍。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
性感走秀。(2月20日，在伦敦时装周上，模特展示Central Saint Martins品牌服装。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
玩偶车。(2月9日，北京，一个孩子在陶然亭公园乘坐雪地车。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
未来战士。(2月12日，澳大利亚墨尔本，一个巨型木偶板球运动员亮相2015年板球世界杯开幕式。) REUTERS/Hamish Blair
飞行的鞋子。(2月12日，菲律宾国际热气球嘉年华在邦板牙省举行，一个热气球做成大鞋子的模样。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro
疯狂自拍客。(2月11日，黎巴嫩贝鲁特，一名男子在巨浪前自拍。) REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
蜥蜴人。(2月12日，特立尼达和多巴哥共和国西班牙港，一名狂欢者扮成蜥蜴人参加嘉年华游行。) REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
巨型版梵高。(2月12日，菲律宾国际热气球嘉年华在邦板牙省举行，一个做成梵高画像的热气球。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro
时尚宠物犬。(2月14日，在纽约时装周上，两只时尚宠物犬在纽约时装周期间出现在林肯中心。) REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
熊出没。(3月5日，美国纽约，一名行人装扮成大熊行走在暴风雪中。) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
行尸走肉。(3月7日，澳大利亚悉尼举行同性恋大游行，狂欢者装扮成僵尸参加游行。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
人鱼嬉戏。(2月16日，美国夏威夷，一名游客在一条铅灰真鲨附近游泳。) REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
弯道行驶。(2月19日，英国伦敦，工作人员挪走一个汽车艺术装置附近的护柱。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
猫咪王国。(2月25日，日本Aoshima岛是日本十几个“猫岛”之一，在这个小岛上居住着数百只猫，它们居住在废弃的房屋里。) REUTERS/Thomas Peter
深情凝望。(3月5日，英国伯明翰举办克鲁弗兹狗展。据了解，克鲁弗兹狗展是世界上规模最大的狗展，有着120多年的悠久历史。) REUTERS/Darren Staples
斯里兰卡中资港口城项目叫停
斯里兰卡叫停中国交建的港口城项目，促使中国当局出面保护海外投资，同时令中国提供对外贷款和为海外重大基础设施融资的雄心面临考验。
全球城市生活质量排行榜
咨询公司美世（Mercer）发布2015年全球生活质量排行榜，多瑙河畔的奥地利首都维也纳连续六年名列榜首，伊拉克的巴格达则再次垫底。
政要爱自拍
手机视图年代，无论时间地点，人人爱自拍，政要也不例外。
路透图片30年回顾（三）
路透作为历史的忠实记录者，发布一系列回顾图片作品，还原过去30年间最震撼心灵的历史瞬间。
