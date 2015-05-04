寰宇搜奇
惊险赛车。(4月20日，尼泊尔巴克塔布，摩托车特技演员在”死亡之井“内表演。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
并行前进。(3月29日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，一名男子乘坐三轮车时用手牵着他的骆驼。) REUTERS/Amit Dave
裸体当道。(3月27日，加拿大安大略省基奇纳，艺术爱好者裸体参观展览。) REUTERS/Aaron Harris
真假难辨。(4月1日，美国纽约杜莎夫人蜡像馆，歌手法瑞尔·威廉姆斯(左)站在自己的蜡像旁。) REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
马面人。(4月12日，德国柏林，一名艺术家带着马头面具在柏林墙公园里表演。) REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
隐形人。(4月10日，上海，艺术家们绘画将一名男子与古城墙融为一体，旨在提高人们对该市传统建筑物的保护。) REUTERS/Stringer
惬意享受。(4月16日，日本东京，一名男子在立交桥下打迷你高尔夫。) REUTERS/Thomas Peter
侏罗纪再现。(4月10日，意大利罗马大学校园展出恐龙模型，一只恐龙与另一只恐龙的影子“对望”。) REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
新式胡子。(4月18日，英国伦敦举行了一年一度的复古骑行，一名参与者将胡子弄出造型。) REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
宠物肥猪。(4月22日，北京，朱柔蒙（音译）牵着她的宠物猪”五花“在家附近溜达。”五花“已经跟了主人三年多，体重170斤，因主人将与其自拍合照发到网上引发关注。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
“海底世界”。(4月1日，法国尼斯，一名男子在喷泉里安装鱼形气球。) REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
猪选美比赛。(4月1日，匈牙利西南部Hajmas，一家农场举办猪选美比赛，以庆祝愚人节。) REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
绝美婚纱。(4月16日，圣保罗时装周上，一名模特展示Lino Villaventura2016夏装。) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
“炭火烤牛排”味香水。(4月1日，日本东京，“汉堡王”在日本推出“炭火烤牛排”味香水，每瓶售价5000日元(约合256元人民币)。为促销，当天购买香水的顾客可以获赠一个招牌“皇堡”，皇堡里夹着的，正是和香水味道一样的炭火more
卖龟。(4月7日，北京，一名建筑工人在街边售卖一只乌龟。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
