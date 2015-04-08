寰宇搜奇
深情凝望。(3月25日，英国伦敦，自然史博物馆的工作人员观看一条巨型石斑鱼标本。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
稻草人学堂。(2月24日，日本南部的奥祖谷村，妇女Tsukimi Ayano在村子教室摆放稻草人。奥祖谷村居民人数已寥寥无几，但妇女Tsukimi Ayano制作了很多真人大小、穿戴整齐的稻草人。) REUTERS/Thmore
等待入口。(3月15日，秘鲁Ica，帕拉卡斯自然保护区的鹈鹕争抢渔民抛掷的小鱼。) REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
富贵临门。(3月15日，在里斯本时装周上，一名模特在后台化妆。) REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
蟒蛇围巾。(3月13日，美国佛罗里达州巴拿马城，一名男子带着其宠物蟒蛇在海滩度假。) REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
时尚防毒面具。(3月18日，美国纽约，歌手比约克在音乐会上表演。) REUTERS/Mike Segar
有色喷泉。(3月17日，美国华盛顿，白宫南草坪上喷泉的水被染成绿色，庆祝“圣帕特里克节”的到来。) REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
艰难负重。(3月8日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，一名男子搬运一个大象仿制品。) REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
露天洗浴。(3月11日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，孩子们向身上浇冷水锻炼身体。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
学习新技能。(3月12日，乌克兰顿涅茨克市，一名男子与宠物犬玩耍。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
大棉袄style。(3月25日，在中国国际时装周上，模特展示设计师胡社光的新品服装。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
五彩小鸡。(3月22日，黎巴嫩比布鲁斯，一个小孩与复活节小鸡玩耍。) REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
扑克大王。(3月12日，英国切尔滕纳姆赛马节，一名观众整理着装。) Reuters / Eddie Keogh
汽车上房。(3月11日，香港，半岛酒店上陈列的英国艺术家Richard Wilson的一件艺术装置。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
超大钻石。(3月25日，美国洛杉矶，苏富比展廊展出一颗重达100.20克拉的D色IF（内部无暇）级净度的祖母绿形钻石。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
