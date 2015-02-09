版本:
中国
2015年 2月 9日 星期一

寰宇搜奇

趣味冬泳。(1月24日，英国伦敦，一名参赛者头戴帽饰参加英国冬泳锦标赛。) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor 　

激爽巧克力。(2月6日，比利时布鲁日，巧克力制造商Dominique Persoone开发巧克力"鼻烟"大受追捧，一名技师体验名为"巧克力发射器"的鼻烟。) REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

"品尝"男主角。(2月6日，英国曼彻斯特，在电影《五十度灰》首映礼上，蛋糕师Rosie Dummer制作与男主角等比例的"真人"蛋糕。) REUTERS/Phil Noble

我爱喜羊羊。(2月6日，韩国首尔，一名女子在咖啡店内与一只羊合影。在中国传统生肖羊年到来之际，越来越多的客人来到店里与羊合影。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

神秘小屋。(1月25日，美国山弗农，一座谷仓外墙上绘有Grant Wood的名画《美国哥特风》。) REUTERS/Jim Young

逃跑新娘。(2月7日，威尼斯圣马克广场，一名表演者参加威尼斯狂欢节。) REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

老爷车聚会。(2月4日，宝龙拍卖公司在法国巴黎大展览馆举办老爷车展，多款老爷车亮相。) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

储藏人体。(2月4日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，一家互动科学博物馆的创始人展示互动装置"镜球"。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

硬汉登场。(2月1日，英国小镇珀顿举行一年一度的"硬汉挑战赛"，来自世界各地的上千名参赛者赴汤蹈火、挑战身体极限。) REUTERS/Phil Noble

巨型球池。(2月5日，英国伦敦，创意机构Pearlfisher将画廊变身海洋球池，每一位游客跳进球池，就会向儿童乐益会捐款1英镑。) REUTERS/Neil Hall

"长发"飘飘。(1月31日，保加利亚佩尔尼克，一名男子身穿由动物皮毛制成的传统服装参加国际艺术节。) REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

(1月29日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，有着"墨西哥吸血鬼"之称的Mary Jose Cristerna出席委内瑞拉国际纹身艺术家。) REUTERS/Jorge Silva

