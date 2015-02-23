奥斯卡颁奖礼星光熠熠
埃迪·雷德梅尼凭借《万物理论》中的演出获封影帝。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
朱莉安·摩尔凭借《依然爱丽丝》一片荣膺影后。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
墨西哥导演亚历桑德罗·冈萨雷斯·伊纳里图凭借《鸟人》赢得最佳导演奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
埃迪·雷德梅尼听到自己荣膺最佳男主角时激动不已。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
（从左至右）最佳男配角 J·K·西蒙斯（J.K. Simmons），最佳女配角帕特里夏·阿奎特（Patricia Arquette）最佳女主角朱莉安·摩尔（Julianne Moore）及最佳男主角埃迪·雷德梅尼合影。 more
红毯上的资深影后梅丽尔·斯特里普。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
歌手 Lady Gaga 献唱《音乐之声》中的歌曲后与该片主演朱莉·安德鲁斯拥抱。REUTERS/Mike Blake
颁奖礼现场缅怀去年辞世的演员罗宾·威廉斯。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
女星詹妮弗·安妮斯顿 (左)与艾玛·斯通在红毯上拥抱致意。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
女星斯嘉丽·约翰逊与丈夫Romain Dauriac走过红毯。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
获最佳男主角提名的英国男星本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇与妻子 Sophie Hunter出席。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
演员尼尔·帕特里克·哈里斯担任本届奥斯卡颁奖礼主持。REUTERS/Mike Blake
