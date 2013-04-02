走进印度IT公司 Outsource Inc.
坐落于新德里郊区诺伊达的印度第五大IT服务公司Tech Mahindra。(摄于2013年3月18日) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
该公司近期任命了100名迷你CEO，该公司人力资源部门负责人苏吉塔•卡纳德(Sujitha Karnad)称，他们希望员工技能更深入，需要更多的架构师，而不是编程苦力。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
已走过黄金时代的印度IT业面临着从劳动密集型向知识密集型的转型，这也导致原本将IT服务业视为首选的大学毕业生们重新考虑自己的未来。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
技术支持、保险索赔处理和呼叫中心等领域仍然属于劳动密集型行业，软件服务商正在向上游挺进，意味着员工需求的减少。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
员工进入办公大楼。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
走廊。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
办公区。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
一张办公桌。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
培训室。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
一名讲师为新员工培训。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
新员工接受入职培训。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
自助餐厅。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
午饭时间。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
员工在健身房锻炼。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
员工在午饭后休息聊天。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
下一个
24小时时事新闻(4月2日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
京沪渝发布国五条细则 New Property Cooling Measures
(Reuters) - 北京、上海和重庆同日发布当地房地产调控细则，均强调对个人转让住房，将依法严格按转让所得20％计征所得税；并严格执行二套房贷政策。
本周中国区精选(3月22日-29日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦3月22日至29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
学生危险上学路 Getting to school
(Reuters) -在世界上一些特殊的地区，学生要爬山涉水才能到达学校。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.