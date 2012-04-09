探秘宠物墓地 Pet cemetery
2012年4月4日，美国加州亨廷顿海滩的宠物墓地于1961年开放，是美国291家宠物墓地之一。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
因为经济低迷，越来越多的美国人采用火葬的方式处理去世的宠物。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
圣方济(Saint Francis of Assisi)的雕像，他被看作是动物、鸟和环境的保护圣人。圣方济爱上帝创造的所有生命，认为动物和人类有着相同的起源，都是上帝创造出来的，并因为对鸟布道而成为保护动物的基督教代表人more
一只名为“BUD”的宠物狗的墓地。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一只宠物的墓石。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一只宠物狗的墓地上竖立着它的雕塑。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
两只兔子“Roger”和“Sally”的合葬墓地。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一只名为“Bobby”的鹦鹉墓地。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一只灰狗的墓地上刻有“甜心”字样。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
两只宠物狗的墓地上挂着他们的照片。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一只宠物的墓石上刻有玫瑰花。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
小狗们的合葬墓地。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一只宠物狗的墓地上刻有“爱心”和“十字架”图案。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一只宠物的墓地非常简洁大方。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一只小狗的墓地上放满鲜花。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
两名女子在墓地悼念宠物。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
