24小时时事新闻(7月17日) 24Hours
7月16日，菲律宾西南部甲米地省，台风“威马逊”来袭时的场景。菲律宾每年要经历多个主要台风。台风“威马逊”是菲律宾今年6月进入雨季后经历的首个强台风。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro
7月15日，加沙地带北部，以色列人在火箭弹来袭警报响起时趴在地上躲避。以色列军方发言人15日称，当天一枚来自加沙的火箭弹落在加沙地带北部与以色列接壤的埃雷兹检查站附近，造成一名以色列人死亡。 REUTERS/Amir Cmore
7月15日，加沙地带中部，以色列士兵在装甲输送车附近休息。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
7月15日，美国纽约，人们在时报广场撑伞遮挡暴风雨。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
7月15日，香港，政务司司长林郑月娥到立法委公布首阶段政改咨询报告，社民连立法会议员梁国雄(红衣)在会议途中冲出座位向林郑月娥扔东西，被赶离场。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
7月15日，乌克兰斯拉维扬斯克市，一名当地妇女向乌克兰士兵致敬。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
7月15日，利比亚的黎波里机场，在武装冲突中遭到损坏的飞机。近日，利比亚的伊斯兰教武装民兵对米苏拉塔市(Misrata)发动进攻并引起了暴乱冲突，的黎波里首都机场被殃及，因为它的控制权是双方争夺的核心之一。暴乱横扫之后，more
7月15日，俄罗斯莫斯科发生地铁脱轨事故，导致至少20人丧生，超过120人受伤。调查委员会称目前还不能确定事故原因，但未怀疑此事与激进分子有关。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
7月15日，法国贝桑松，参加环法自行车赛的车手文森佐·尼巴里接受记者拍照。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
7月15日，德国柏林，球迷庆祝德国队在世界杯上夺冠。 据统计，城内约有25万名球迷走上街头和德国队球员们共同庆祝胜利，多达600名警察和安保人员负责维持秩序。 REUTERSAlex Grimm/Pool
金正恩指导实弹炮击训练 Live Fire with Kim Jongun
朝鲜最高领导人金正恩近期接连视察了多个部队，并指导了朝鲜人民军进行战术火箭发射训练和朝鲜新开发的尖端超精密战术导弹试射训练等。
莫斯科地铁列车脱轨 伤亡严重 Moscow subway derails
莫斯科15日早高峰时段发生地铁脱轨事故，导致至少20人丧生，超过120人受伤，是莫斯科多年来最严重的地铁事故之一。调查委员会称目前还不能确定事故原因，但未怀疑此事与激进分子有关。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(6)
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
愤怒的阿根廷 Clashes in Argentina
阿根廷球迷对世界杯夺冠充满期待，未料阿根廷在决赛中遭德国绝杀。一些愤怒的球迷在首都制造骚乱，以打砸抢的方式发泄怒火。
