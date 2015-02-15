全球十大最安全国家和地区
冰岛以低犯罪率及高度安全排名第一。犯罪率被视为决定一个国家安全与否的主要因素，其他还包括天灾、贪腐、恐怖主义、经济危机和文化等。该排名就是依据上述条件，以及经济与和平研究所（IEP）自2007年来每年都会公布的全球和平指more
台湾因低窃盗、犯罪率和暴力案件排名第二。台湾是个很棒的地方，有众多美丽景点，因医疗、经济自由、教育、人文发展等冲高排名。REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
第三名：丹麦。该国是一个人口较少的小国家，贫富差距极小，国民拥有很高的生活水平。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
第四名：奥地利。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
第五名：新西兰。该国刑事司法制度十分严格，犯罪现象几乎为零，犯罪发生率也非常低。 REUTERS/Nigel Marple
第六名：格鲁吉亚。REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
第七名：加拿大，作为北约成员国之一，该国的恐怖活动十分少见。 REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
第八名：日本。该国制定了严格的法律，因此犯罪率十分低。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
第九名：挪威。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
第十名：新加坡。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
下一个
美国个股：对冲基金Third Point增持阿里巴巴至1,000万股
周五公布的另外一份监管文件显示，David Tepper执掌的对冲基金Appaloosa Management去年四季度清仓所持的阿里巴巴股份。(完) 编译：李富强 发稿：王燕焜
美国个股：消息人士称苹果可能在研发无人驾驶汽车
路透法兰克福/旧金山2月14日 - 汽车行业资深消息人士周六称，苹果 正在将目光从移动设备转向学习如何开发自动驾驶电动汽车，目前正在与车企及汽车供应商方面的专家进行接触。
希腊需与欧洲达成政治协议 以阻存款外流之势--ECB副总裁
路透英格兰考文垂2月13日 - 欧洲央行(ECB)副总裁冈斯坦西欧周五指出，希腊需就其债务危机和欧元区其他国家达成政治协议，以阻存款继续自该国银行的外流。
ECB副总裁冈斯坦西欧警示资产泡沫 称需加强监管影子银行
路透英国考文垂2月13日 - 欧洲央行(ECB)副总裁冈斯坦西欧周五警告称，全球极低的利率已导致一些资产价格出现“泡沫”，需要投入更多力量以控制快速发展的非传统“影子”银行业。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.