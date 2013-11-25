路透11月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month
11月1日，泰国芭堤雅，“2013国际皇后小姐”(变性人)选美大赛决赛在此落幕，来自16个国家的26名变性佳丽展开对后冠的争夺。泰国佳丽Nethnapada Kanrayanon为决赛做准备。REUTERS/Damir more
11月1日，美国马萨诸塞州Medfield，Scott Gow擦拭挂在墙上等待被运送至Capital Grill餐厅的时钟。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
11月1日，中国北京，21世纪理事会北京会议开幕式在人民大会堂举行，服务人员为与会人员撑伞遮雨。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
11月2日，法国西部坎佩尔，由于一系列食品工厂的关闭导致失业的员工进行抗议游行。抗议者踢向防暴警察设置的路障。REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
11月1日，俄罗斯莫斯科，参加阅兵彩排的俄罗斯士兵。莫斯科市政府于11月7日举行盛大阅兵式,以纪念1941年11月7日的红场大阅兵。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
11月3日，英国利物浦举行的英超联赛上，埃弗顿对阵热刺队。埃弗顿门将Tim Howard遮挡阳光。REUTERS/Phil Noble
11月3日，苏丹喀土穆，苏丹天文学和空间科学学会组织人们在尼罗河岸边观看日食。REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
11月4日，法国北部维姆勒，被强风掀起的海浪。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
11月1日，中国北京，在天骄特殊保护/安全顾问有限公司的保镖训练营中参加耐寒性训练的学员。REUTERS/Stringer
11月5日，巴勒斯坦加沙地带北部，一名男子离开依靠移动式发电机亮着一盏灯的房子。11月1日，巴勒斯坦加沙唯一的一座发电厂由于缺乏燃料供给被迫关闭。REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
11月6日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，大学生在针对土耳其高等教育委员会的抗议中高喊反政府口号。REUTERS/Osman Orsal
11月7日，孟加拉达卡，Nasima mourns哀悼在“拉纳广场”(Rana Plaza)工厂建筑倒塌事故中遇难的女儿。REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
11月7日，日本福岛，媒体成员和东京电力公司的员工穿着防护服走下遭海啸破坏的四号反应堆的燃料处理器。11月6日东京电力公司表示将从四号反应堆燃料储藏池中取出核燃料，这标志着福岛第一核电站的封堆工程会顺利移至下一阶段。REmore
11月7日，美国纽约，日本艺术家草间弥生(Yayoi Kusama)在大卫兹威那画廊（David Zwirner Gallery）举办了名为“我已经到达天堂”的新作品展。REUTERS/Mike Segar
11月8日，中国浙江桐乡，担着马铃薯叶子的农民穿过一面破墙。9日，中国共产党十八届三中全会开始进行为期4天的关于深化改革议程的会议。REUTERS/China Daily
11月8日，以色列特拉维夫市，美国国务卿约翰·克里在与以色列总理本雅明·内塔尼亚胡进行会谈后登上前往日内瓦的飞机。REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月9日，巴西Cuiaba，土著群成员在第12届巴西土著运动会开幕式前进行表演。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
11月8日凌晨，强台风“海燕”横扫菲律宾中部地区，导致全国41个省份受灾，目前已造成5235人遇难。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
11月10日，俄罗斯莫斯科，艺术家Pyotr Pavlensky把自己的生殖器定在克里姆林宫墙前的红场地砖上，以此来抗议俄罗斯变成警察国家。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
11月11日，波兰华沙，年度极右三月，恰逢波兰国家独立日，防暴警察在首相总理府外站岗。REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
