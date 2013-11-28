比特币突破1170美元 Bitcoin on the Rise
11月28日，比特币价格攀升至1170美元，这是继27日突破1000美元后的又一新高，其价格迫近1盎司黄金。(2013年9月17日，美国犹他州，比特币的爱好者Mike Caldwell在他的办公室里展示比特币。)REUTmore
比特币是一种由开源的P2P软件产生的电子货币，基于一套密码编码，通过复杂算法产生。(2013年9月17日，美国犹他州，比特币的爱好者Mike Caldwell在他的办公室里展示比特币。)REUTERS/Jim Urquhmore
这一产生规则不受任何个人或组织干扰，做到了去中心化。(2013年9月17日，美国犹他州，比特币的爱好者Mike Caldwell在他的办公室里展示比特币。)REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
任何人都可以下载并运行比特币客户端而参与制造比特币。(2013年9月17日，美国犹他州，比特币的爱好者Mike Caldwell在他的办公室里展示比特币。)REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
每一块比特币的产生、消费都会通过P2P分布式网络记录，不存在伪造的可能。(2013年10月28日，美国加州桑尼维尔市的即插即用科技中心，比特币挖矿者Aaron Jackson-Wilde(右)与硅谷比特币组织的站长及管理more
比特币之所以具有交易价值是因为其总数量非常有限，具有极强的稀缺性。(2013年10月28日，美国加州桑尼维尔市的即插即用科技中心展示的用于比特币挖矿的USB挖矿机。)REUTERS/Stephen Lam
这种基于计算机运算代码的虚拟货币目前流通中的共有1200万枚，而程序最多可以创建2100万枚。(2013年10月28日，美国加州桑尼维尔市的即插即用科技中心展示的用于比特币挖矿的USB挖矿机。)REUTERS/Stephmore
2008年刚出现时，1美元能够买到1300个比特币，如今一枚的价值破1000美元。其价格上涨了超过100万倍，被称为“史上涨得最快的货币”。(2013年10月28日，美国加州桑尼维尔市的即插即用科技中心展示的用于比特币挖more
2013年10月29日，“世界首台”比特币自动提款机在加拿大温哥华启用。(2013年10月29日，加拿大温哥华，客户们排队使用世界首台比特币ATM机。)REUTERS/Andy Clark
在比特币ATM机上兑换比特币，消费者先要进行手掌扫描，以确认身份，然后再通过智能手机的虚拟钱包进行转账。(2013年10月28日，加拿大温哥华，一家咖啡馆的窗户上贴有比特币ATM机的标志。)REUTERS/Andy Clmore
通过提款机，用户可以从比特币账户中取出按比值对应的加拿大元现金，也可将现金存入比特币账户。(2013年10月29日，加拿大温哥华，一位客户使用世界首台比特币ATM机。)REUTERS/Andy Clark
下一个
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
生育新方式：水中分娩 Born in water
(Reuters) -
本周中国区精选(11月22日-29日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦11月22日至11月29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
全球最具价值品牌榜 Most valuable brands
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》发布2013年度全球最具价值品牌百强榜，苹果以1043亿美元的品牌价值位居榜首，是排名第二的微软近两倍。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.