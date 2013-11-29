比特币直逼黄金价 Bitcoin on the Rise
2013年11月28日，数字虚拟货币比特币在日本Mt.Gox交易所的价格攀升至1170美元，这是继27日突破1000美元后的又一新高，其价格迫近1盎司黄金。(摄于2013年9月17日，美国犹他州) REUTERS/Jimmore
比特币是一种由开源的P2P软件产生的电子货币，基于一套密码编码，通过复杂算法产生。 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
这一产生规则不受任何个人或组织干扰，做到了去中心化。任何人都可以下载并运行比特币客户端而参与制造比特币。 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
今年以来，比特币值涨幅已超过7600%。2008年刚出现时，1美元能够买到1300个比特币，如今其价格上涨超过100万倍，被称为“史上涨得最快的货币”。 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
每一块比特币的产生、消费都会通过P2P分布式网络记录，不存在伪造的可能。(2013年10月28日，美国加州桑尼维尔市即插即用科技中心，硅谷比特币组织的站长及管理者Scott Robinson(左)与一名挖矿者合影。)REmore
比特币之所以具有交易价值是因为其总数量非常有限，具有极强的稀缺性。(10月28日，美国加州桑尼维尔市，即插即用科技中心内展示的用于比特币挖矿的USB挖矿机。) REUTERS/Stephen Lam
这种基于计算机运算代码的虚拟货币目前流通中的共有1200万枚，而程序最多可以创建2100万枚。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
作为“无国界”货币，比特币的另一重要特征在于，它一旦土崩瓦解，恐怕没有政府会出手相救。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
2013年10月29日，“世界首台”比特币自动提款机在加拿大温哥华启用。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
在比特币ATM机上兑换比特币，消费者先要进行手掌扫描，以确认身份，然后再通过智能手机的虚拟钱包进行转账。(2013年10月28日，加拿大温哥华，一家咖啡馆的窗户上贴有比特币ATM机的标志。)REUTERS/Andy Clmore
通过提款机，用户可以从比特币账户中取出按比值对应的加拿大元现金，也可将现金存入比特币账户。(2013年10月29日，加拿大温哥华，一位客户使用世界首台比特币ATM机。) REUTERS/Andy Clark
