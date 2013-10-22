版本:
闯入“13层地狱” Haunted 13th Floor

名为“第13层”的鬼屋以僵尸和激光沼泽为特色，吸引大批民众前来体验“极致恐怖”。(摄于2013年10月18日，美国丹佛。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking

全美目前共有约1,200家盈利性质的大型鬼屋，另外还有约3,000家由慈善团体经营的每年只开放一两天的“流动”鬼屋。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking

逐步发展的鬼屋产业每年会给美国带来3亿到5亿美元的收入。(“第13层”鬼屋的激光沼泽区。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking

鬼屋是集刺激、惊险和娱乐于一身的体验性娱乐项目。内设很多条通道和刺激环节，加上光电效果和情景模式，让人们在闯关同时拥有战胜恐惧的满足感。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking

僵尸出行。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking

魂飞魄散。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking

夺命狂奔。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

掩面而逃。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

花容失色。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

丧尸来袭。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

电锯杀人狂。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking

客人惊慌失色冲出鬼屋出口。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

打造僵尸妆。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

鬼屋工作人员上演“群魔乱舞”。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

