闯入“13层地狱” Haunted 13th Floor
名为“第13层”的鬼屋以僵尸和激光沼泽为特色，吸引大批民众前来体验“极致恐怖”。(摄于2013年10月18日，美国丹佛。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking
全美目前共有约1,200家盈利性质的大型鬼屋，另外还有约3,000家由慈善团体经营的每年只开放一两天的“流动”鬼屋。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
逐步发展的鬼屋产业每年会给美国带来3亿到5亿美元的收入。(“第13层”鬼屋的激光沼泽区。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking
鬼屋是集刺激、惊险和娱乐于一身的体验性娱乐项目。内设很多条通道和刺激环节，加上光电效果和情景模式，让人们在闯关同时拥有战胜恐惧的满足感。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
僵尸出行。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
魂飞魄散。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
夺命狂奔。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
掩面而逃。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
花容失色。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
丧尸来袭。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
电锯杀人狂。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
客人惊慌失色冲出鬼屋出口。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
打造僵尸妆。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
鬼屋工作人员上演“群魔乱舞”。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
