奥运赛场名人多 VIP's at the Games
2012年8月8日，皇家骑兵卫队阅兵场，贝克汉姆带着儿子克鲁兹(左)观看女子沙滩排球决赛。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
8月7日，皇家骑兵卫队阅兵场，英国首相卡梅伦与妻子萨曼莎观看女子沙排半决赛中国选手薛晨/张希对阵美国组合时鼓掌。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
8月7日，伦敦奥运自行车场馆，英国工党领袖埃德·米利班德(Ed Miliband)观看英国选手克里斯·霍伊爵士参加男子自行车凯林赛。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
8月7日，格林威治公园，美国共和党总统候选人罗姆尼的妻子安(右)观看他们的马匹“拉法尔加”参加马术比赛。作为一个著名的爱马人士，安·罗姆尼在过去几年买下了数匹价值六位数的马，其中就包括15岁的“拉法尔加”。 REUTERmore
8月7日，老特拉福德球场，国际足联主席塞普·布拉特(Sepp Blatter)观看男足半决赛巴西对阵韩国队。 REUTERS/David Moir
8月6日，奥林匹克体育场，滚石乐队主唱米克·贾格尔(Mick Jagger)与儿子卢卡斯(Lucas)观看田径比赛。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
8月6日，奥运会篮球馆，说唱歌手Ludacris观看男篮小组赛美国对阵阿根廷。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
8月4日，前披头士成员、老牌英国歌手保罗·麦卡特尼(PaulMcCartney)庆祝英国队摘得场地自行车女子团体追逐赛金牌。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
8月3日，全英格兰草地网球俱乐部，微软联合创始人比尔·盖茨观看网球男单半决赛费德勒对阵阿根廷名将波特罗(Juan Martin del Potro)。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
7月30日，法国总统奥朗德(Francois Hollande)(右)与英国首相卡梅伦(David Cameron)观看女子手球小组赛法国对阵西班牙。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
7月30日，法国总统奥朗德祝贺法国选手帕维亚(Automne Pavia)获得女子57公斤级铜牌。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
7月28日，篮球馆，土耳其总理埃尔多安(Tayyip Erdogun)(左)及妻子Emine观看女篮A组小组赛土耳其对阵安哥拉时鼓掌加油。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez
7月29日，温布利体育场，英国威廉王子与贝克汉姆观看男足A组小组赛英国对阵阿联酋期间聊天。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
7月28日，伯爵宫，俄罗斯总统梅德韦杰夫(右前)祝贺俄罗斯队成员在女排A组小组赛中战胜英国队。 REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool
7月28日，葡萄牙总统席尔瓦(Anibal Cavaco Silva)(中)与妻子玛利亚(Maria)参观奥运村。 REUTERS/Scott Halleran/Pool
7月28日，北格林威治体育馆，德国总统约阿希姆·高克(Joachim Gauck)与女友夏迪特(Daniela Schadt)观看男子体操预赛时鼓掌。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
7月30日，水上运动中心，英国首相卡梅伦观看男子双人10米跳台时欢呼。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
