中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 1日 星期五 13:48 BJT

俄美中元首全球最具影响力 Most powerful people

《福布斯》杂志近日公布2013年度世界最有影响力人物排行榜，俄罗斯总统普京位居榜首。 REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
去年排名第一的美国总统奥巴马退居第二位。每年《福布斯》都会从政界、商界和宗教界评选出当年世界上最有影响力的人物。 REUTERS./Jessica Gow/Scanpix

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
中国国家主席习近平位列第三名。本年度共有72人入围全球最具影响力的政治家、经济家和社会活动家排行榜。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第4名：现年76岁的罗马教皇弗朗西斯一世(Pope Francis)。《福布斯》遴选的基础一直都是每1亿人之中选出一个代表人物。REUTERS/Max Rossi

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第5名：德国总理默克尔(Angela Merke)，排名较去年下跌三位，是榜单前十名内的唯一女性。本次榜单中有9位女性上榜，占到了总人数的12％。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第6名：微软公司创始人比尔·盖茨(Bill Gates)。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第七名：美联储主席伯南克(Ben Bernanke)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第8名：沙特阿拉伯现任国王及首相阿卜杜拉·本·阿卜杜勒－阿齐兹国王(Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud)。 REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第9名：欧洲中央银行行长马里奥·德拉吉(Mario Draghi)。REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第10名：沃尔玛CEO迈克尔·杜克(Michael Duke)，他是沃尔玛47年历史上第四任首席执行官。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第11名：英国首相大卫·卡梅伦(David Cameron)。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第12名：墨西哥电信巨头、亿万富翁卡洛斯•斯利姆(Carlos Slim)。 REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第13名：伯克希尔·哈撒韦公司董事长兼CEO、“股神”沃伦·巴菲特(Warren Buffett)。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第14名：中国国家总理李克强。REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第十五名：亚马逊CEO杰夫·贝佐斯(Jeff Bezos)。REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第16名：埃克森美孚董事长兼CEO雷克斯•蒂勒森(Rex Tillerson)。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第17名：谷歌联合创始人谢尔盖•布林(Sergey Brin)。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
谷歌联合创始人兼CEO拉里•佩奇(Larry Page)并列第17名。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第18名：法国总统弗朗索瓦•奥朗德(Francois Hollande)。REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第19名：苹果CEO蒂姆•库克(Tim Cook)。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第20名：巴西女总统迪尔玛•罗塞夫(Dilma Rousseff)。REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第21名：印度执政党国大党主席索尼娅·甘地(Sonia Gandhi)。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第22名：摩根大通CEO杰米•戴蒙(Jamie Dimon)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第二十三名：伊朗最高领袖哈梅内伊(Ayatollah Ali Khamenei)。 REUTERS/khamenei.ir

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第二十四名：Facebook CEO马克·扎克伯格(Mark Zuckerberg)。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
第25名：美国通用电气董事长兼CEO杰弗里•伊梅尔特(Jeffrey Immelt)。REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 11月 1日 星期五
