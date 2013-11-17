2013全球最有价值品牌排行榜 Most valuable brands
日前《福布斯》网站发布了2013年度全球最有价值品牌100强排行榜，苹果(Apple)品牌价值以1043亿美元位居榜首，较去年增长20%。(2013年9月20日，日本东京，工人在擦拭日本最大电信服务提供商NTT通讯店的imore
排名第二的是微软(Microsoft )，品牌价值567亿美元，年增长率为4%。其在广告上的支出高达26亿美元，成为“最舍得花钱”的科技公司。(2013年3月20日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，一个放置在大厦顶端的微软标志。)Rmore
可口可乐(Coca-Cola )位列榜单第三位，其品牌价值有549亿美元，年增长率为9%。(2012年10月16日，美国弗吉尼亚州的亚历山大市，放置于配送中心的可口可乐标志牌。)REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqumore
排在第四名的是IBM公司，品牌价值507亿美元，年增长率为5％。如今的IBM已成功从重点经营硬件转型为软件和服务型企业。(2011年2月26日，德国汉诺威市，出现在德国汉诺威电脑展上的IBM标志。)REUTERS/Tobmore
位列榜单第五的是谷歌(Google)，品牌价值473亿美元，年增长率达26％，是搜索业界的龙头老大。(2013年9月26日，美国加利福尼亚州门洛帕克的谷歌公司15周年庆期间，印在车库上的谷歌标志。)REUTERS/Stemore
排名第六的是(2013年4月16日，美国加利福尼亚州德尔马的一家麦当劳餐厅的标志。)REUTERS/Mike Blake
(2012年5月29日，捷克共和国布拉格，立于建筑顶端的美国通用电气公司的标志。)REUTERS/David W Cerny
(2009年6月3日，中国台北，2009年台北国际电脑展的参观者走过印有英特尔标志的墙。)REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
(2010年3月19日，位于韩国首尔的三星电子公司总部的三星标志。)REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
(2013年3月10日，中国香港，位于尖沙咀购物区的一家商店的路易威登的标志。)
