2013全球最有价值品牌排行榜 Most valuable brands
日前《福布斯》网站发布了2013年度全球最有价值品牌100强排行榜，世界知名高科技公司苹果公司(Apple)的品牌价值以1043亿美元位居榜首，较去年增长20%。(2013年9月20日，日本东京，工人在擦拭日本最大电信服more
排名第二的是跨国电脑科技公司微软公司(Microsoft )，品牌价值567亿美元，年增长率为4%。其在广告上的支出高达26亿美元，成为“最舍得花钱”的科技公司。(2013年3月20日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，一个放置在大厦more
全球最大的饮料公司可口可乐公司(Coca-Cola )位列榜单第三位，其品牌价值有549亿美元，年增长率为9%。2012年全球总销量为1350亿箱，同比增长3%。(2012年10月16日，美国弗吉尼亚州的亚历山大市，放置more
排在第四名的是信息工业跨国公司IBM公司，品牌价值507亿美元，年增长率为5％。如今的IBM已成功从重点经营硬件转型为软件和服务型企业。(2011年2月26日，德国汉诺威市，出现在德国汉诺威电脑展上的IBM标志。)REUmore
位列榜单第五的是搜索业界的龙头老大谷歌(Google)，品牌价值473亿美元，年增长率达26％，2012年，谷歌税前盈利达到130亿美元。(2013年9月26日，美国加利福尼亚州门洛帕克的谷歌公司15周年庆期间，印在车库more
排名第六的是全球知名快餐品牌麦当劳(mcdonald)，其品牌价值为394亿美元，年增长率为5%。麦当劳在全球119个国家拥有着3.4万家门店。(2013年4月16日，美国加利福尼亚州德尔马的一家麦当劳餐厅的标志。)REmore
世界知名汽车公司美国通用汽车公司排名第七，品牌价值342亿美元，年增长率是2%。通用是奥运会赞助商，除汽车外，该公司在医疗保健等领域也颇有建树。(2012年5月29日，捷克共和国布拉格，立于建筑顶端的美国通用电气公司的标more
位列第八的是全球最大的半导体芯片制造商英特尔(Intel)，品牌价值309亿美元，年增长率为-4%。随着平板电脑、智能手机的兴起，英特尔也开始向移动领域转移。(2009年6月3日，中国台北，2009年台北国际电脑展的参观more
韩国第一大企业三星集团(samsung)品牌价值295亿美元，年增长率为53%，是品牌价值增长最快的公司，比3年前同期增长了136%。(2010年3月19日，位于韩国首尔的三星电子公司总部的三星标志。)REUTERS/Lmore
国际奢侈品牌路易·威登品牌价值284亿美元，年增长率16%。该品牌产品的特色是都装饰有“LV”字母，其产品利润率接近40%，是最赚钱的品牌。(Louis Vuitton)(2013年3月10日，中国香港，位于尖沙咀购物区more
