全球最具价值品牌榜 Most valuable brands
《福布斯》网站日前发布2013年度全球最具价值品牌百强榜，苹果(Apple)以1043亿美元的品牌价值位居榜首，较去年增长20%。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
微软(Microsoft)以567亿美元的品牌价值位列第二，年增长率为4%。尽管增长速度有所放缓，但微软仍是世界上最具价值的品牌之一，微软在广告方面的支出高达26亿美元，成为“最舍得花钱”的科技公司。 REUTERS/Bmore
可口可乐(Coca-Cola)排名第三，品牌价值为549亿美元，年增长率为9%。2012年全球总销量为1,350亿箱，同比增长3%，它还是首个在Facebook上收获5000万用户“like”的品牌。 REUTERS/Kmore
第四名：信息工业跨国公司IBM，品牌价值为507亿美元，年增长率为5％。在经历20世纪90年代初期的“失落”之后，IBM成功转型为软件和服务型企业，曾蝉联20年美国“最多专利企业”冠军。 REUTERS/Tobias Smore
第五名：搜索业界巨头谷歌(Google)，品牌价值为473亿美元，年增长率达26％，2012年谷歌税前盈利达130亿美元。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
第六名：全球知名快餐品牌麦当劳(mcdonald)，品牌价值为394亿美元，年增长率为5%。麦当劳在全球119个国家拥有着3.4万家门店，还是2014年俄罗斯索契冬季奥运会的定点餐厅。 REUTERS/Mike Blakmore
第七名：美国通用电气公司，品牌价值为342亿美元，年增长率为2%。REUTERS/David W Cerny
第八名：全球最大的半导体芯片制造商英特尔(Intel)，品牌价值309亿美元，年增长率为-4%。随着平板电脑、智能手机的兴起，英特尔也开始向移动领域转移。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
第九名：韩国第一大企业三星集团(samsung)，品牌价值为295亿美元，年增长率为53%。三星是品牌价值增长最快的公司，比3年前同期增长了136%。市场调研机构IDC的数据显示，第三季度三星智能手机出货量同比增长40%more
第十名：国际奢侈品牌路易·威登(Louis Vuitton)，品牌价值为284亿美元，年增长率16%。LV是最有价值的奢侈品品牌，它的产品涵盖皮具、手袋、服装、鞋、手表、珠宝和配件，其产品利润率接近40%，是最赚钱的品牌more
