“最性感男士”榜单 The sexiest man
由美国《人物》杂志评选出的“最性感男士”榜单日前出炉，美国摇滚乐队“魔力红”(Maroon 5)主唱、电视选秀《美国好声音》评委之一的亚当•莱文(Adam Levine)荣获 “2013年度最性感男士”称号。(摄于201more
亚当•莱文是《人物》杂志该评选诞生以来，第一位登顶的音乐届明星。(摄于2013年9月21日。)
现年34岁的亚当•莱文于1994年组建“魔力红”乐队并担任主唱。(摄于2013年5月11日。)
Maroon 5乐队曾经获得格莱美最佳新人奖和最佳流行乐队等大奖。(摄于2013年1月9日。)
《Moves Like Jagger》等热门歌曲让该乐队成为流行乐坛最具人气的组合之一。(摄于2011年11月9日。)
亚当•莱文更凭借其独特的嗓音和帅气的脸庞深受女歌迷喜爱。(摄于2012年2月12日。)
2011年，亚当•莱文受邀担任《美国之声》的评委，他凭借帅气的外貌和幽默诙谐的个性俘获了全美观众，成为了当今最受欢迎的电视评委之一。(摄于2012年2月12日。)
亚当•莱文曾客串大热美剧《美国怪谭》，也搭档凯拉•奈特莉出演了电影《歌曲改变人生》。(摄于2011年11月9日。)
不久前亚当•莱文还传出与“维多利亚的秘密”超模贝哈蒂•普林斯露(Behati Prinsloo)订婚的消息。(摄于2011年11月9日。)
此前登顶该榜单的明星包括钱宁•塔图姆、布莱德利•库珀和瑞安•雷诺兹。(摄于2011年2月13日。)
下一个
本周中国区精选(11月15日-22日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦11月15日至11月22日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
音乐人吸金榜 Highest paid musicians
(Reuters) -知名杂志《福布斯》刚刚公布2013年全球最吸金音乐人排行榜，美国流行天后麦当娜以1.25亿美元的收入荣登最赚歌手宝座。
2013全球最有价值品牌排行榜 Most valuable brands
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》网站日前发布了2013年度全球最有价值品牌100强排行榜，苹果品牌价值以1043亿美元位居榜首。
各国王妃婚纱秀 Royal Wedding Dresses
(Reuters) - 盘点各国王妃嫁入皇室时所穿的婚纱礼服。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.