《时代》评出2013年十大丑闻 Times Scandals 2013
事件一：2013年2月，美国圣母大学橄榄球中后卫曼迪·特奥(Manti Te'o)在“患有白血病的女友”去世第二天仍率领球队出战并大获全胜，这一曾经感动全美的爱情故事被记者爆出是虚构的，所谓“女友”根本不存在。 REUTmore
事件二：7月，两年前由于“猥亵照”事件离开美国国会的前议员安东尼·韦纳(Anthony Weiner)承认在社交网站上发送露骨信息给一名年轻女子。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
事件三：5月，美国著名厨艺节目主持人宝拉·狄恩(Paula Deen)出庭时在言语中使用“黑鬼”等种族歧视字眼，后失去与美食广播网的合同以及与史密斯菲尔德食品公司及QVC的合作。 REUTERS/Andy Newman/more
事件四：11月5日，加拿大多伦多市长罗布·福特(Rob Ford)承认吸食强力可卡因，并为此表示“真诚道歉”，这是长达6个月的否认之后，福特首次承认此事，但他拒绝辞职。REUTERS/Aaron Harris
事件唔：2月，连续七次获得环法自行车赛冠军的美国运动巨星兰斯·阿姆斯特朗(Lance Armstrong)在接受美国脱口秀主持人奥普拉采访时，承认在比赛过程中服用兴奋剂。最终其被剥夺七届环法赛事冠军头衔，并终身禁赛。REmore
事件六：美国加利福尼亚州圣迭戈市长鲍勃·菲尔纳(Bob Filner)于7月被多名女子指称有性骚扰行为，随后于8月23日同意辞职，并于10月承认侵犯他人人身自由和袭击女性等罪行。REUTERS/John Gastaldomore
事件七：天后碧昂丝(Beyonce)被指在奥巴马第二任期的总统就职典礼上假唱。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
事件八：10月25日，“Dancing with the Stars”第四季冠军朱莉安·浩夫(Julianne Hough)在一场万圣节化妆舞会中涂黑自己扮热门美剧《女子监狱》中的角色“疯眼”，后在上Twitter为自己more
事件九：4月19日，好莱坞“甜心”女星瑞茜·威瑟斯彭(Reese Witherspoon)与丈夫吉姆(Jim Toth)在亚特兰大因酒驾被要求接受调查，瑞茜违反警官执法并爆粗口。她最终以妨碍治安行为之名被捕，丈夫因为酒驾more
事件十：11月1日，流行乐坛小王子贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)被拍到身披床单走出巴西里约热内卢的一家著名妓院。 REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
