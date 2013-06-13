版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 10:15 BJT

聚焦上海极限运动大赛 X-Games in Shanghai

2013年6月10日，具有“极限奥运”之称的2013起亚世界极限运动大赛在上海拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
本届大赛全面升级，除原有的三大赛道：直排轮、滑板和极限单车外，新增竞速攀岩和极限摩托飙高赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
赛事奖金则跃升至26万美金，增幅高达60%。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
今年比赛吸引到来自全球近30个国家和地区的200位顶尖高手来华“炫技”。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
极限攀岩、直排轮、滑板、极限摩托、极限单车等项目一一上演，激烈的赛事让现场观众再次领略了全球顶尖极限运动员们所带来的精彩绝技。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
U型池比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
一名清洁工观看比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
滑板极限腾跃台比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
竞速攀岩比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
精彩无限。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 6月 13日 星期四
