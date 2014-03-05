图说两会 2014 NPC&CPPCC
2014年3月3日，全国政协十二届二次会议在北京人民大会堂隆重开幕。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
安保人员在开幕式现场将双手放在腿上。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
安保人员在人民大会堂站岗。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
与会代表合影。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
服务人员在开幕式开始前摆放水杯。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
篮球巨星姚明抵达现场参加会议。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
著名跨栏运动员刘翔接受记者采访。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
记者围堵采访全国政协委员毛新宇。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名武警在天安门广场拍摄待命的消防员。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
警察驾驶“赛格威”反恐突击车在天安门广场巡逻。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月5日，第十二届全国人大二次会议在北京人民大会堂开幕。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
国务院总理李克强在开幕式大会上作政府工作报告，这也是本届政府的首份工作报告。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
全体与会人员在开幕式上起立，高唱国歌。REUTERS/Jason Lee
随后，中国国家主席习近平、国务院总理李克强及与会人员为昆明暴恐事件遇难者默哀。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名安保人员在幕帘附近站岗。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
开幕式上的服务人员。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
服务人员准备饮水。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
少数民族代表在人民大会堂前合影。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在场外等候的驻地酒店礼仪小姐合影。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
驻地酒店礼仪小姐跳跃拍照。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
驻地酒店礼仪小姐在场外等候。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
媒体记者在天安门广场上做报道。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
安保人员在天安门广场检查包裹。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
警察手持金属探测器在天安门广场、人民大会堂周遭探测检查。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
便衣士兵在人民大会堂外站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名安保人员在国家博物馆楼顶上警戒。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
