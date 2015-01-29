2015年中国最有价值品牌排行榜
广告公司WPP及其下属研究公司Millward Brown发布的报告显示，中国科技企业巨头腾讯成为中国最有价值品牌，品牌价值为660亿美元，同比上升95%。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
阿里巴巴的品牌价值接近600亿美元，在中国排名第二。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第3名：中国移动，品牌价值超过559亿美元。REUTERS/Alex Lee
第4名：中国工商银行，品牌价值为345亿美元。REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files
第5名：百度，品牌价值为308亿美元。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
第6名：中国建设银行，品牌价值为210亿美元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
第7名：中国石化，品牌价值接近155亿美元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
第8名：中国农业银行，品牌价值为154亿美元。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第9名：中国石油，品牌价值为120亿美元。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第10名：中国银行，品牌价值超过118亿美元。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第11名：中国平安，品牌价值为110亿美元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
第12名：中国人寿，品牌价值为101亿美元。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
第13名：中国电信，品牌价值为98亿美元。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第14名：茅台，品牌价值为76亿美元。 REUTERS/Stringer
第15名：招商银行，品牌价值为56亿美元。REUTERS/Aly Song
第16名：中国联通，品牌价值接近55亿美元。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
第17名：伊利，品牌价值接近51亿美元。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第18名：蒙牛，品牌价值为48亿美元。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第19名：中国国际航空，品牌价值为38.8亿美元。REUTERS/Jason Lee
第20名：交通银行，品牌价值为38.2亿美元。 REUTERS/David Gray
