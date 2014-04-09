24小时时事新闻(4月10日) 24Hours
4月8日，中非共和国小村Zawa，一名“反巴拉卡武装力量”成员拿着一把砍刀。REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
4月8日，美国华盛顿，美国国务卿克里在参议院外交委员会上讲话。克里当日谴责俄罗斯干预乌克兰内政，并声称美国已在制定针对俄重要经济领域的新制裁。REUTERS/Larry Downing
4月8日，乌克兰基辅，共产党议员和右翼自由党议员在议会中大打出手。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
4月8日，英国英格兰，访问英国的爱尔兰总统迈克尔·希金斯检阅仪仗队士兵。这是爱尔兰自1922年从英国独立以来，其总统首次访问英国。 REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
4月8日，克里米亚辛菲罗波尔，乌克兰士兵在火车站准备将军队车辆运送至其他地区。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月8日，澳大利亚时装周在悉尼举行，一名模特肩上搭着蟒蛇，展示品牌名为“我们很帅气”(We Are Handsome)的服装。 REUTERS/David Gray
4月8日，美国华盛顿，一名僧侣拍摄樱花美景。REUTERS/Gary Cameron
4月8日，在巴西里约热内卢时装展上，巴西本土设计师Alessa Migani在其秀场结束后上台与观众见面。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
4月8日，土耳其安卡拉，土耳其总理埃尔多安在议会上准备上台发表讲话。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
4月8日，法国斯特拉斯堡，美国“棱镜门”揭秘者斯诺登在莫斯科通过视频连线的方式参加了欧洲委员会议会针对大规模窃听问题举行的听证会。斯诺登呼吁国际社会制定出新的行为标准并通过新的协议，以阻止大型监控程序的运作。REUTERmore
