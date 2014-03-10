24小时时事新闻(3月11日) 24Hours
日本福岛核事故于3月11日迎来三周年，自事故发生后，约3万名工作人员中1.5万人3年来被累积辐射超过5毫西弗。(2月27日，日本福岛核电站西部二本松市，一名医生为一个孩子进行甲状腺检查。) REUTERS/Toru Hamore
3月9日，第11届冬季残奥会在俄罗斯索契举行，一名士兵在一个颁奖仪式上注视着俄罗斯国旗。索契冬季残奥会的比赛于8日至3月16日举行，来自45个国家的547名运动员在五个运动类别中争夺72枚金牌。 REUTERS/Alexmore
3月9日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一个孩子跳起触碰已故总统查韦斯的画像。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
3月9日，中非共和国西部小镇Bouar，穆斯林民众在“非洲联盟”维和人员的护送下逃离家园。联合国人道事务主管表示，在主要是基督徒的民兵采取暴力行动之后，中非共和国首都几乎全部穆斯林都已经逃离。REUTERS/Siegfrmore
3月9日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一名反政府示威者设置路障。近日，在当地学生的号召下，数万名委内瑞拉民众在首都加拉加斯进行示威游行，已持续一个月之久，造成至少20人死亡。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
3月9日，叙利亚霍姆斯，在冲突中遭毁坏的街道景观。REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
3月8日，加拿大甘露市，两名修女喝着啤酒观看Tim Hortons Brier加拿大冰壶锦标赛。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms
3月9日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特举行猫咪选美展，一名工作人员评估一只加拿大无毛猫。 REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
3月8日，美国宾夕法尼亚州马尔文，一名历史学家注视着Duffy's Cut附近的居民房屋。1832年，60名来自爱尔兰的劳工在此地修建铁路的时候突然消失，后来通过探地雷达和勘探专家的帮助，挖掘者在路基原址上发现了一处疑似more
3月9日，南亚健美锦标赛在巴基斯坦拉合尔举行，一名选手涂抹油剂。本次大赛吸引了来自阿富汗、尼泊尔、巴基斯坦的40多名选手参加。 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
下一个
寰宇搜奇(2) Oddly
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
24小时时事新闻(3月11日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -
马航客机失联事件 MH370 Missing
(Reuters) - 马来西亚航空原定飞往北京的MH370航班周六在飞经南海海域时失去联络，至今下落不明、疑窦重重。有消息人士告诉路透，飞机可能是在空中解体。
向污染宣战 Hope for a green China
(Reuters) -中国雾霾天气范围扩大，环境污染矛盾突出，国务院总理李克强表示，中国准备向污染宣战，政府将推出多项措施治理污染问题。
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.