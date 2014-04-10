24小时时事新闻(4月11日) 24Hours
4月9日，中非共和国Bria，一名穆斯林叛军组织“Seleka”成员。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
M3月29日，法国凡尔登附近小镇伯宗沃，某一战纪念协会成员参观一战战场。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
4月9日，新西兰惠灵顿，随英国威廉王子和凯特王妃出访新西兰的乔治小王子，“主持”了自己出生以来的首个官方活动，与一群新西兰的小朋友一同玩耍。这一活动是由当地一家非盈利机构组织的，并在当地的政府大楼中举行。乔治在活动中与1more
4月9日，乌克兰卢甘斯克，乌克兰前总理季莫申科的肖像悬挂在政府大楼附近的广告牌上。乌克兰内务部长阿尔森·阿瓦科夫当日告诫在东部城市占领政府大楼的亲俄示威者，要么在48小时内通过谈判与当局达成政治解决方案，要么将面临武力对more
4月9日，也门萨那，工作人员在图书馆修复手稿。 REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
4月9日，在上海时装周上，一名模特走秀的身影映射在镜子中。上海时装周从9日到17日举行，带来一场场本土设计师与国际品牌的2014秋冬作品发布。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月9日，荷兰利瑟， 库肯霍夫公园的花田俯瞰图。库肯霍夫公园坐落于海牙市东北约30公里处，占地32公顷，被称为世界上最美丽的春季花园，也是世界上最大的球茎花卉公园。REUTERS/Yves Herman
4月9日，朝鲜第13届最高人民会议第一次会议在平壤举行，最高领导人金正恩参加会议，并再次当选国防委员会第一委员长。 REUTERS/Kyodo
4月9日，法国巴黎，警官在警察总局参加一个典礼。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
4月9日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，游泳爱好者在浮冰上享受日光浴。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
澳门房价畸高 当地人被迫移居他乡 Macau
(Reuters) - 澳门博彩业发展推升房价，澳门一套普通公寓售价动辄超过50万美元，成为全球房价最高的地区之一，排名超过了香港。
巴黎动物园时隔五年重新开放 New Paris Zoo
(Reuters) - 法国巴黎万塞讷动物园于2008年11月关门整修，园内130种动物转移到新家居住。如今修葺一新的巴黎万塞讷动物园重新开门迎客。
24小时时事新闻(4月10日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中级SUV碰撞测试成绩差 IIHS SUV
(Reuters) - 美国一项碰撞测试结果显示，多数中型SUV表现欠佳，这对于本已饱受安全疑虑打击的汽车业无异于雪上加霜。
