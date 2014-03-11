24小时时事新闻(3月12日) 24Hours
3月10日，墨西哥蒂华纳，一个孩子跟着妈妈乘坐公共汽车。REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
3月10日，印度北方邦小村Nandgaon，一位妇女脸上涂着彩色粉末，准备参加“棒打男人节”。印度北方邦举办传统“棒打男人节”(Lathmar Holi)，男人在节日里将全身涂上鲜艳的色彩，而妇女则会穿上五颜六色的服装，more
3月10日，马来西亚吉隆坡国际机场，马来西亚民航总局局长Azharuddin Abdul Rahman召开新闻发布会，称马航客机失联是“前所未有的航空神秘事件”，各方开展大范围空中和海上搜救工作，但尚未找到任何踪迹。REmore
3月10日，越南空军士兵在Tho Chu岛海域搜救马来西亚航空失联客机。来自10个国家的数十艘船只和飞机仍在搜索马来西亚周边和越南南部海域。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
3月10日，以色列埃拉特，以色列总理内塔尼亚胡及国防部长摩西·亚阿隆(Moshe Yaalon)坐在截获的伊朗货轮Klos C上。以色列当日将在南部港口埃拉特就截获的“伊朗军火船”召开新闻发布会，称这艘船属于伊朗，装有叙more
3月10日，日本福岛核电站，东京电力公司员工及媒体记者行走在抗地震房屋内。日本福岛核事故于3月11日迎来三周年，当时福岛核电站周边30公里被宣布为禁区，约16万人被迫离开家园。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月10日，印度加尔各答，一名工人在制衣厂内工作。REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
3月9日，萨尔瓦多首都圣萨尔瓦多，民众参加集会支持总统候选人萨尔瓦多·桑切斯·塞伦。萨尔瓦多最高选举委员会当日公布的总统选举第二轮投票结果显示，萨尔瓦多左翼执政党法拉本多·马蒂民族解放阵线候选人萨尔瓦多·桑切斯·塞伦以5more
3月10日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，反政府示威者躲避催泪瓦斯。近日，在当地学生的号召下，数万名委内瑞拉民众在首都加拉加斯进行示威游行，抗议总统尼古拉·马杜罗，已持续一个月之久。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
3月10日，第十二届全国人大二次会议在北京人民大会堂举行，安保人员在会场站岗。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
24小时时事新闻(3月11日)
寰宇搜奇(2)
24小时时事新闻(3月11日)
马航客机失联事件
马来西亚航空原定飞往北京的MH370航班周六在飞经南海海域时失去联络，至今下落不明、疑窦重重。有消息人士告诉路透，飞机可能是在空中解体。
