24小时时事新闻(3月13日) 24Hours
3月11日，日本岩手县陆前高田市，一名女子在雪天祭奠“3·11”大地震中的遇难者。当日是日本“3·11”大地震三周年纪念日。 REUTERS/Kyodo
3月11日，土耳其安卡拉，防暴警察使用高压水枪驱散反政府示威者。民众当日参加大规模示威活动，抗议15岁少年Berkin Elvan在去年的反政府示威活动中因遭警方发射的催泪弹袭击昏迷9个月后而死亡。 REUTERS/Ummore
3月11日，英国英格兰，一名选手参加切尔腾纳姆赛马节。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
3月11日，哈萨克斯坦杰兹卡兹甘，一名摄影师拍摄返回地球的宇航员。美国宇航员Mike Hopkins和两名俄罗斯宇航员：Oleg Kotov和Sergey Ryazanskiy一同搭乘联盟号TMA-10M太空梭返回地球，more
3月11日，智利比尼亚德尔马，荷兰前首相鲁德·吕贝尔斯(Ruud Lubbers)抵达总统官邸参加午宴期间走红地毯时摔倒。REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
3月11日，马来西亚吉隆坡国际机场，马来西亚警务首长Khalid Abu Bakar(中)在新闻发布会上发表讲话，称使用被盗护照的两名登机者之一为伊朗人，其他持被盗护照登机者的身份仍在调查中，并在调查失联客机上乘客和机组more
3月11日，阿富汗喀布尔，57岁的阿富汗副总统穆罕默德·法希姆(Mohammad Qasim Fahim)因心脏病发作突然离世，数千名阿富汗民众守候在其下葬的墓园为其送葬。REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
3月11日，上海，一名男子走出地铁站。中国国务院总理李克强在政府工作报告中称，中国2014年经济增长和通胀目标分别为7.5%左右和3.5%左右，M2增速目标仍为13%左右。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
3月11日，斯里兰卡科伦坡，上班族乘坐拥挤的火车。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
3月11日，上海，一架飞机飞过落日。《解放军报》报导称，中国紧急调动近10颗卫星保障马航失联客机的搜救工作。 REUTERS/Aly Song
