24小时时事新闻(3月14日) 24Hours
3月12日，美国纽约曼哈顿疑因煤气泄漏发生爆炸，导致两栋大楼坍塌，已造成3人死亡，36人受伤，可能还有更多伤者被埋在废墟中，搜救工作正在进行。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3月12日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，反政府示威者奔跑躲避警察投掷的催泪瓦斯。土耳其伊斯坦布尔民众当日举行游行活动，纪念遭催泪弹袭击昏迷多日而死亡的少年Berkin Elvan，并爆发大规模示威活动，与警察激烈冲突。 REUTEmore
3月11日，美国好莱坞，喜剧原因瑞奇·热维斯(Ricky Gervais)在《布偶大电影2》(Muppets Most Wanted)首映式上与影迷拍照。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3月12日，英国英格兰，观众观看切尔腾汉姆赛马节。每年一次的切尔腾汉姆赛马节，是英国历史最悠久的赛马比赛之一，已经诞生了整整100年。REUTERS/Toby Melville
英国康沃尔公爵夫人卡米拉在切尔腾汉姆赛马节上观看比赛。REUTERS/Toby Melville
2月18日，马里巴马科，摩洛哥国王穆罕默德六世乘坐飞机抵达机场。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月21日，马里巴马科，一名女子站在一个海报附近。REUTERS/Joe Penney
3月12日，美国华盛顿，第一夫人米歇尔出席电影为美国军人家庭的孩子们举办的《布偶大电影2》试映活动，并与电影角色“青蛙卡米特”一同现身。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
3月12日，中国人民政治协商会议第十二届全国委员会第二次会议闭幕会在北京人民大会堂举行，安保人员在闭幕式结束后离开会场。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月12日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，一个孩子收割青草。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
纽约曼哈顿发生爆炸 两栋大楼坍塌 NYC building collapse
(Reuters) - 纽约曼哈顿疑因煤气泄漏发生爆炸，导致两栋大楼坍塌，已造成3人死亡，36人受伤，可能还有更多伤者被埋在废墟中，搜救工作正在进行。
寰宇搜奇(2) Oddly
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
24小时时事新闻(3月13日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
福岛后遗症：谈辐射色变的孩子们 An invisible enemy of Fukushima
(Reuters) - 离福岛核电站约55公里的郡山，在这里一些小孩子几乎不知道在户外玩是什么感觉，因为担心辐射，他们出生后主要是待在室内。
