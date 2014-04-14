24小时时事新闻(4月15日) 24Hours
4月13日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，孩子们参加棕树节游行。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
4月13日，智利瓦尔帕莱索，居民检查房屋遭森林火灾毁坏的情况。瓦尔帕莱索发生森林大火，造成至少11人丧生，500多座房屋被毁。 REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
4月13日，美国洛杉矶，歌手蕾哈娜亮相MTV电影奖颁奖礼红毯。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4月13日，印度加尔各答，一个女孩在印度教Gajan节庆祝活动上接受祝福。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
4月13日，德国法兰克福，一个孩子坐在爸爸的肩膀上观看一个旧商业楼。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
4月13日，英国伦敦， 球迷在温布利球场观看英格兰足总杯半决赛。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
4月13日，新西兰皇后镇，英国威廉王子夫妇准备乘坐快艇。威廉王子一家三口于4月7日至16日访问新西兰，而后前往澳大利亚。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
4月13日，一艘中国海巡船在南印度洋水域搜寻马航失联客机MH370。 基于近日来的最新发现，澳大利亚海事安全局12日重新修订了对MH370客机的空中搜索范围，新划定的搜索范围中心位置位于珀斯西北约2331公里处，覆盖面积more
4月13日，巴西圣保罗，孩子们观看“反抗杯”(Rebel Cup)足球赛。示威者组织“反抗杯”足球赛，以抗议巴西政府在2014世界杯上的花费。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
4月13日，印度钦奈，支持者戴着人民党总理候选人纳伦德拉·莫迪(Narendra Modi)的肖像面具，等待参加竞选集会。印度人民党领导人纳伦德拉·莫迪是当前印度大选的热门人物。 REUTERS/Babu
