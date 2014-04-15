24小时时事新闻(4月16日) 24Hours
4月13日，智利瓦尔帕莱索，消防员奋力灭火。瓦尔帕莱索发生森林大火，造成至少12人丧生，2000座房屋被毁。 REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
一名坐在广场上的居民房屋被烧毁。REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
4月14日，南非比勒陀利亚，法庭审判时展现“刀锋战士”奥斯卡·皮斯托瑞斯杀害女友案发现场的布满弹道痕迹的卫生间门模型。“刀锋战士”皮斯托瑞斯情人节枪杀女友案的审理当日进入第七周。控辩双方争论的焦点是：“刀锋战士”枪杀女友more
4月13日，美国加州印第奥，独立摇滚乐队“拱廊之火”女主唱雷吉娜·夏莎(Regine Chassagne)在柯契拉音乐节上表演。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4月12日，捷克Tyn nad Vltavou，人们站在特梅林(Temelin)核电厂的冷却塔附近。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
4月14日，美国马里兰州贝塞斯达，第一夫人米歇尔探望患病儿童，变身“孩子王”。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
4月14日，尼加拉瓜马那瓜，人们准备搬离地震危房。马那瓜北部13日晚间分别发生4.4级和5.6级两次地震，导致部分区域电力、通讯中断，但暂无人员伤亡和财产损失报告。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
4月14日，利比亚的黎波里，卡扎菲政权高官出庭受审。在此轮庭审中，包括赛义夫和萨阿迪在内，共有37名卡扎菲政权高官将受审。这些官员遭指控罪名包括谋杀、绑架、抢劫、侵占公共资金和破坏国家统一。 REUTERS/Ismailmore
4月14日，阿富汗贾拉拉巴德，一名精神病患者被锁在在Mia Ali Baba神庙中。人们相信，在Mia Ali Baba神庙中使用链条和严格的节食，能够在40天的时间内治疗精神病、毒瘾及其他精神问题。 REUTERS/Pmore
4月14日，西班牙塞维利亚，忏悔者前往教堂，准备参加圣周游行。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
下一个
上海时装周掀潮流风暴 Shanghai Fashion Week
(Reuters) - 一年两次的上海时装周正在举行，45场精心打造的T台作品发布秀呈现出本土与国际化视野兼备的潮流风向。
《一代宗师》横扫香港金像奖 HK Film Awards 2014
(Reuters) - 第33届香港电影金像奖落下帷幕，《一代宗师》创纪录的获得包括最佳影片、最佳导演、最佳编剧等在内十二项大奖，成为金像奖历史上单片得奖之王。张家辉与章子怡分别称帝封后。
24小时时事新闻(4月15日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
航拍五彩郁金香“地毯” Fields of flowers
(Reuters) - 荷兰郁金香迎来一年中最旺盛的时节，俯瞰鲜花种植基地宛如一片彩色地毯。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.