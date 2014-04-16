24小时时事新闻(4月17日) 24Hours
4月15日，美国波士顿，一名幸存者参加波士顿马拉松赛爆炸一周年纪念活动，悼念在这起事件中的遇难者。美国总统奥巴马当日发表声明，悼念在爆炸中及随后对嫌疑人追捕中遇害的4人，并向仍在努力康复的伤员们致以慰问。 REUTERSmore
4月14日，菲律宾怡朗，志愿者点燃56,690余支蜡烛组成图形祈祷和平，同时欲打破世界纪录。据悉，此前世界纪录为巴基斯坦在2009年12月创造的由35,478支蜡烛拼凑图形。 REUTERS/Leo Solinap
4月15日，中非Boda，一名流离失所的穆斯林妇女躺在屋内。REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
4月15日，巴西巴西利亚，空中出现月全食天象，由于大气层的折射效应，月亮变得鲜红，这便是俗称的“血月”现象。据悉接下来18个月的将连续发生4次月全食。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
4月15日，西班牙奥维耶多，一名参加圣周游行的忏悔者。复活节前的一周被称为“圣周”，所有教堂在圣周期间都会全体出动上街游行。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
4月15日，西班牙科尔多瓦，忏悔者等待参加圣周游行。 REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
4月15日，美国纽约，通过沾满雨滴的车窗看到自由女神像的景象。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4月15日，乌克兰东部Slaviansk，亲俄武装分子加固市长办公大楼外的路障。乌克兰当局表示，该国武装力量当日针对东部俄语地区的分离主义分子发动“特别行动”，不过除一支空降部队着陆外，这次行动较为有限。 REUTERSmore
4月14日，朝鲜平壤，女兵准备在纪念金日成主席诞辰的鲜花前拍照。4月15日是朝鲜已故国家主席金日成诞辰纪念日的“太阳节”，朝鲜各地充满了节日气氛。 REUTERS/Kyodo
4月15日，加拿大安大略省Kawartha，小木屋覆盖着积雪。安大略省大部分地区当日降下春雪。 REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
泰国上演“泼水大战” Thailand Songkran Festival
(Reuters) - 泰国于4月13日迎来一年一度的新年泼水节，目前反政府和亲政府示威者均暂停集会，临时“休战”，为这一隆重节日“让路”。
24小时时事新闻(4月16日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
上海时装周掀潮流风暴 Shanghai Fashion Week
(Reuters) - 一年两次的上海时装周正在举行，45场精心打造的T台作品发布秀呈现出本土与国际化视野兼备的潮流风向。
《一代宗师》横扫香港金像奖 HK Film Awards 2014
(Reuters) - 第33届香港电影金像奖落下帷幕，《一代宗师》创纪录的获得包括最佳影片、最佳导演、最佳编剧等在内十二项大奖，成为金像奖历史上单片得奖之王。张家辉与章子怡分别称帝封后。
