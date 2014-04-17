24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours
4月16日，装甲运兵车进入乌克兰东部城镇Slaviansk，车顶上坐着多名亲俄活动人士。乌克兰政府官员称，代理国防部长前往Kramatorsk，将就军队和装甲运兵车的情况作出澄清说明。 REUTERS/Maks Levimore
4月16日，西班牙圣地亚哥-德孔波斯特拉，一名忏悔者参加圣周游行。复活节前的一周被称为“圣周”，所有教堂在圣周期间都会全体出动上街游行。REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
4月16日，秘鲁利马，萨里塔·科洛尼亚监狱的囚犯在戏剧表演中展现耶稣受难情节。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
4月16日，韩国进道，韩国沉没客轮的家属在体育馆找到获救的儿子后喜极而涕。韩国海警当日称，一艘载有约450名乘客的客轮在韩国西南海域沉没，目前仍有大约290人失踪，其中多数为来自同一所高中的学生。REUTERS/Kim more
4月16日，意大利罗马，一名引导员(右)在一次投票会议中试图阻止举行抗议活动的意大利五星运动党议员。 REUTERS/Remo Casilli
4月16日，德国盖伦基尔兴，一架北约机载预警与控制系统飞机停在停机坪上，等待参加训练。北约秘书长拉斯穆森当日称，北约将加强全方位的军事部署应对乌克兰危机。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
4月16日，印度阿萨姆，救援人员在列车脱轨现场搜寻被困乘客。据当地铁路部门称，当日凌晨一列火车在行驶中突然脱轨，导致50多人受伤。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月16日，印度安拉阿巴德，一名女子在墙上晾晒牛粪。 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
4月3日，英国设德兰群岛勒威克，几名年轻人坐在一个商店外面。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
4月16日，美国波士顿，人们举行波士顿马拉松连环爆炸案纪念展览，并展出选手跑鞋。4月15日是波士顿马拉松爆炸案一周年。一年前的4月15日，波士顿在举行马拉松比赛期间发生爆炸事件，造成3人死亡，260人受伤，震惊世界。 Rmore
乌克兰对亲俄武装发动打击 Ukraine Crisis
(Reuters) - 乌克兰在东部地区展开针对亲俄分离主义分子的军事打击，不过除一支空降部队着陆外，这次行动规模有限。
24小时时事新闻(4月17日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
泰国上演“泼水大战” Thailand Songkran Festival
(Reuters) - 泰国于4月13日迎来一年一度的新年泼水节，目前反政府和亲政府示威者均暂停集会，临时“休战”，为这一隆重节日“让路”。
24小时时事新闻(4月16日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
