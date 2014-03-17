24小时时事新闻(3月18日) 24Hours
3月16日，马来西亚吉隆坡，一名女子在祝愿墙上书写马航失联客机的祈祷语。马来西亚已寻求国际社会协调合作，以在北至里海、南至南印度洋的两个“走廊地带”搜寻马航失联客机。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
3月16日，马来西亚吉隆坡，一名男子观看马航失联客机祝愿墙上的祈祷祝福语。截止目前，已有十几个国家派船只和飞机展开搜寻，但仍未找到马航MH370客机的蛛丝马迹。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
3月16日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，安全部队士兵逮捕一名反政府示威者。委内瑞拉安全部队当日清除阿尔塔米拉广场上的示威者，引发冲突。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
3月16日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名男子检查炸弹爆炸现场。 REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
3月16日，法国巴黎，“粉红内衣集市”协会在埃菲尔铁塔前举办活动，组织女性集体抛胸罩，旨在提高人们对乳腺癌的认识。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
3月16日，克里米亚辛菲罗波尔，民众挥舞克里米亚国旗，等待公投结果。俄罗斯国家媒体报导称，克里米亚人以压倒性优势投票支持脱乌入俄。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
3月16日，印度钦奈，孩子们在“色彩节”相互涂抹粉末。人们在印度教传统节日“色彩节”上互相喷洒彩色水粉送祝福，宣告色彩单调的冬天结束，预示春天土地的丰饶。 REUTERS/Babu
3月16日，伊拉克巴格达东北部小镇Halabja，一名男子在墓地悼念1988年化学武器袭击中丧生的亲属。REUTERS/Stringer
3月16日，美国纽约曼哈顿疑因煤气泄漏发生爆炸，导致两栋大楼坍塌，造成至少7人死亡，60多人受伤。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3月16日，塞尔维亚贝尔格莱德，一名电视台主持人在进步党总部拍照。塞尔维亚执政党进步党在一次选举中赢得了议会的绝大多数议席，巩固了执政地位。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
下一个
克里米亚公投赞成脱乌入俄 Crimea votes
(Reuters) - 初步统计结果显示，克里米亚公投以压倒性优势赞成加入俄联邦。欧美拒绝承认公投结果，并警告称准备制裁俄罗斯。
印度色彩大战 Holi festival 2014
(Reuters) -人们在印度教传统节日“色彩节”上互相喷洒彩色水粉送祝福，宣告色彩单调的冬天结束，预示春天土地的丰饶。
本周中国区精选(3月7日-14日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦3月7日至14日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
外派人员生活成本城市榜 Expensive Cities 2014
(Reuters) - 经济学人信息部发布全球生活成本排行榜，新加坡取代东京，成为外派人员生活成本最高的城市。上海排名第21，生活成本已超过纽约。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.