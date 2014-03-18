24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours
3月17日，约旦河西岸希布伦，一名巴勒斯坦年轻人在冲突中向以色列士兵扔石块。上万名巴勒斯坦人当日在约旦河西岸各大城市举行大规模游行活动，呼吁访问美国的巴勒斯坦总统阿巴斯不要在建国问题上屈服于美国施加的压力。 REUTERmore
3月17日，耶路撒冷，犹太男子庆祝普珥节。该节日为纪念和庆祝古代流落波斯帝国的犹太人从灭种的毁灭中幸存。 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
美国科学家3月17日首次直接探测到宇宙大爆炸第一波震荡，即原始引力波。这是物理学的一个重大突破。(2008年8月，南极天文望远镜。) REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science more
3月17日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，一名女子在“色彩节”期间在寺庙祈祷。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
3月17日，位于上海金山区枫泾古镇中国农民画村的“倒置屋”旅游体验项目已进入最后施工阶段。这座“倒置屋”为二层三开间倒置结构木质房，不仅房屋翻转，屋内所有家具、摆设都为倒置，游客置身其中会有时空错乱的奇特感觉。 REUTmore
3月17日，委内瑞拉San Cristobal，一名抗议者手拿石块站在燃烧的公共汽车附近。委内瑞拉政府当日出动数百安全部队进驻反对派控制的示威场地进行清场，以扑灭这场长达一个多月的示威之火。REUTERS/Carlos more
3月17日，乌克兰基辅，国立卫国战争历史博物馆前竖立的“祖国母亲”雕塑。乌克兰代总统图奇诺夫(OleksanderTurchinov)称，乌克兰准备好就克里米亚问题与俄罗斯进行商谈，但绝不会接受克里米亚被吞并。 REUTmore
3月17日，英国英格兰，威廉王子及凯特王妃参加圣帕特里克节游行期间，与爱尔兰卫队士兵合影。REUTERS/Bradley Page/Pool
3月17日，马来西亚吉隆坡国际机场，一个孩子站在候机大厅的窗户附近观看飞机。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
3月17日，法国巴黎，波兰裔法国籍著名导演罗曼·波兰斯基参加音乐剧《吸血鬼之舞》的演出。REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
