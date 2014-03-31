24小时时事新闻(4月1日) 24Hours
3月30日，阿富汗喀布尔，一位妈妈抱着孩子在投票登记中心排队领取投票卡。塔利班倒台后的第3届阿富汗总统选举计划于4月5日正式投票。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
3月30日，比利时布鲁塞尔，中国国家主席习近平夫妇与比利时国王王后在皇宫散步。REUTERS/Yves Herman
3月31日，智利圣地亚哥，来自世界各地的灰狗参加赛跑比赛。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
3月30日，乌克兰基辅，一名男子在一处冲突悼念地默哀。 REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
3月30日，乌克兰敖德萨，人们牵起蓝黄两色的长布条“拼”成巨型“国旗”，参加一场反对克里米亚加入俄罗斯的集会。 REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
3月30日，泰国曼谷，总理英拉投完票后离开投票站。泰国当日在全国范围内举行国会上议院选举。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
3月30日，尼泊尔加德满都，活女神“库玛丽”观看“Ghodejatra”马节。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
3月30日，英国利物浦，球员库蒂尼奥(Philippe Coutinho)庆祝利物浦队在英超联赛中4-0打败托特纳姆热刺队，取得联赛8连胜。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
3月30日，美国华盛顿奥索镇，搜救人员寻找泥石流中的幸存者。美国当局称，该国西北部22日发生的泥石流灾害，死亡人数上升至18人，失踪人数从之前的90人下降至30人。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
3月30日，克里米亚塞瓦斯托波尔，民众参观用来纪念卫国战争的40米高士兵雕塑。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
