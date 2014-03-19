24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours
3月18日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京与克里米亚总理谢尔盖·阿克肖诺夫(前左)、克里米亚议会主席瓦列里·康斯坦丁诺夫(后左)、塞瓦斯托波尔市人民市长阿列克谢·恰雷在克里姆林宫签署关于克里米亚和塞瓦斯托波尔加入俄罗斯的协more
3月18日，克里米亚辛菲罗波尔，民众举着克里米亚旗帜站在列宁雕塑前。白宫称美国承诺对俄罗斯吞并乌克兰克里米亚地区采取进一步行动，包括扩大制裁。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
3月18日，马来西亚吉隆坡，人们为马航失联客机MH370祈祷。权威机构表示，对马来西亚失联航班在陆地和海洋范围的国际大搜索，涵盖区域堪比澳洲国土面积；但警方和情报机构迄今尚未查出飞机失踪确切的原因。 REUTERS/Damore
3月18日，北京，乘客亲属参加马航失联客机MH478的新闻发布会。德国安联表示，开始对本月稍早失联的马航客机进行相关理赔。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月18日，北京，受马航失联客机MH370的启示，天骄特卫保镖公司培训学员如何处理飞机劫机事件。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月18日，印度钦奈，渔民在玛丽娜海滨整理渔网。 REUTERS/Babu
3月18日，巴西里约热内卢，一名男子在科帕卡巴纳海滩锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
3月18日，上海，大厦窗户映射出几名男子交谈的身影。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
3月18日，法国弗雷瑞斯，支持者张贴法国极右翼政党国民阵线主席马琳·勒庞的海报。法国将于3月23日至30日举行市镇选举。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
3月18日，克里米亚辛菲罗波尔，鞑靼人为一名因抗议俄军而死亡的男子举行葬礼。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
雾锁巴黎 Polluted Paris
(Reuters) - 近日雾霾罕见地笼罩巴黎，埃菲尔铁塔等标志性建筑物在雾霾中若隐若现，巴黎不得不宣布实施机动车尾号限行措施。
24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
巴黎遭雾霾围城 Polluted Paris
(Reuters) -
走进俄罗斯 Inside Russia
(Reuters) - 乌克兰危机令俄罗斯再次成为国际舆论焦点。路透摄影师用镜头捕捉俄罗斯悠久的历史与独特的文化，带您展开“环俄”之旅。
