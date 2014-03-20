24小时时事新闻(3月21日) 24Hours
3月19日，克里米亚塞瓦斯托波尔，亲俄自卫队占领占领乌克兰海军司令部。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
据乌克兰海军发言人称，当时冲击并占领乌海军总部的亲俄分子大概有200人左右，其中一些人还戴着头套，但是没有携带武器，没有发生大规模冲突和枪战。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
3月19日，日本东京，一名男子行走在办公大楼内。路透调查显示，日本央行料在7月前放松政策，GDP与通胀疲弱。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月19日，美国纽交所，一名交易员身后的屏幕上播出美联储主席叶伦在记者会上讲话。叶伦表示，可能今年秋季结束购债，然后再过大约六个月之后就可能开始升息。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3月18日，四川绵阳安县举行一年一度的民俗节日“雎水踩桥会”，吸引了当地及附近市州20万名游客。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月19日，巴西里约热内卢，一名收废品的男子躺在推车上看电视。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
3月19日，美国芝加哥，两名影迷装扮成蜘蛛侠等待面试，参加影片《超凡蜘蛛侠2》宣传活动。REUTERS/Jim Young
3月19日，约旦河西岸希伯伦，民众哀悼一名巴勒斯坦少年遭以军枪杀。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
3月19日，葡萄牙纳扎雷，一名男子参加冲浪活动。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
3月19日，美国导弹驱逐舰特鲁克斯顿号(USS Truxtun)与北约成员国--罗马尼亚和保加利亚在黑海开展新一轮海军演习，在距克里米亚仅隔数百英里的地方再次展示军力。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
下一个
历任美国第一夫人访华记 U.S. First Ladies
(Reuters) -美国第一夫人米歇尔于3月20日起正式访问中国。路透记者为您盘点曾造访中国的历任美国第一夫人。
路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
保镖训练反劫机 Bodyguard Aviation Training
(Reuters) - 近日马航MH370失联航班可能遭遇劫机事件引发关注，北京天骄保镖学校希望学员学会应对自然灾害和飞机遭劫持的情况，强调航空安全的重要性。
24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.