24小时时事新闻(4月23日) 24Hours
4月21日，一名美国波士顿马拉松爆炸案中的幸存折(中)参加2014年波士顿马拉松赛。今年的参赛人数达到历史高峰，近3.6万名选手参加。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
4月21日，印度马图拉，支持者参加印度人民党候选人纳伦德拉·莫迪(Narendra Modi)的竞选集会。纳伦德拉·莫迪连续三届担任古吉拉特邦的首席部长，被各界视为2014年印度总理选举的热门人物。REUTERS/K. more
支持者在人民党候选人纳伦德拉·莫迪乘坐直升机离开竞选集会时挥手。REUTERS/K. K. Arora
4月21日，菲律宾Caloocan，一名男孩在房屋火灾废墟处寻找有用物品。当地一贫民区发生火灾，造成一人死亡，1000个家庭无家可归，至少400个房屋被烧毁。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
4月21日，美国华盛顿，美国总统奥巴马在白宫举行惯例复活节庆祝活动“滚彩蛋”期间，亲吻夫人米歇尔。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
4月21日，新加坡，民众在在街道上慢跑。REUTERS/Edgar Su
4月21日，美国芝加哥，警官在毕业典礼上排队领取结业证书。REUTERS/Jim Young
4月21日，孟加拉萨瓦尔，一位妇女拿着在热纳大楼倒塌事故中丧生的儿子照片。2013年4月24日，达卡郊区萨瓦尔镇一栋名为“拉纳购物中心”的八层大楼倒塌，由于事发时间正值上班早高峰，事故最终造成1100余人死亡。REUTEmore
4月21日，韩国进道，民众在等待“岁月号”客轮沉没事故中失踪亲属的消息时，在一个临时安置处休息。据韩国KBS报道，截至当地时间21日晚10点，韩国“岁月号”客轮沉没事故死亡人数上升到87人，仍有215人下落不明。REUTmore
4月20日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一名反政府示威者戴着印有委内瑞拉国旗颜色的面具。20日复活节当天，委内瑞拉一些头戴面具的青年抗议者与警方发生冲突，并焚烧总统马杜罗的假人，要求“复活”民主。REUTERS/Jorge Silmore
金正恩与女飞行员合影 Kim Jong-un KPA
(Reuters) - 朝鲜最高领导人金正恩出席朝鲜人民军第一次飞行员大会，并与会飞行员合影。
中韩谴责安倍向靖国神社供奉祭品 Yasukuni Shrine
(Reuters) - 日本首相安倍晋三周一向靖国神社供奉祭品，引发中国和韩国的愤怒，导致地区关系更加紧张。
图揭名人青葱岁月 When they were young
(Reuters) - 且看名人年少时。
北京车展豪车荟萃 Auto Beijing 2014
(Reuters) - 第13届北京国际车展以“汽车让未来更美好”为主题，共有14个国家和地区的2000余家厂商参展。豪华车企纷纷发布新款，抢夺中国市场。
