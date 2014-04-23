24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24Hours

DATE IMPORTED: April 22, 2014 Libyan soldiers take positions during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The training is part of a specific request by the government in Tripoli as part of the G8 undertaking to rebuild the structure of the armed forces and Libyan security. The operation involves other countries in the training of about 15, 000 Libyans, with Italy the first to start training missions. Italy and the UK will train 2,000 units, Turkey 3,000 and the United States 8,000, at U.S. bases in Bulgaria. Picture taken April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY

