24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24Hours
24小时时事新闻(4月23日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
金正恩与女飞行员合影 Kim Jong-un KPA
(Reuters) - 朝鲜最高领导人金正恩出席朝鲜人民军第一次飞行员大会，并与会飞行员合影。
中韩谴责安倍向靖国神社供奉祭品 Yasukuni Shrine
(Reuters) - 日本首相安倍晋三周一向靖国神社供奉祭品，引发中国和韩国的愤怒，导致地区关系更加紧张。
图揭名人青葱岁月 When they were young
(Reuters) - 且看名人年少时。
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.