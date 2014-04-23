24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24Hours

版本:
DATE IMPORTED: April 22, 2014 Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in front of the Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, April 22, 2014. Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate and their son Prince George are on a three-week tour of New Zealand and Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble (AUSTRALIA

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 22, 2014 Lighting flares are released over the sea off Jindo where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. The Sewol ferry sank last Wednesday on a routine trip south from the port of Incheon to the traditional honeymoon island of Jeju. Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children and teachers on a high school outing. Only 174 people have been rescued and the remainder are all presumed to have drowned. REUTERS/Issei Kato (SOUTH KOREA

DATE IMPORTED: April 22, 2014 Libyan soldiers take positions during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The training is part of a specific request by the government in Tripoli as part of the G8 undertaking to rebuild the structure of the armed forces and Libyan security. The operation involves other countries in the training of about 15, 000 Libyans, with Italy the first to start training missions. Italy and the UK will train 2,000 units, Turkey 3,000 and the United States 8,000, at U.S. bases in Bulgaria. Picture taken April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY

DATE IMPORTED: April 22, 2014 A Jewish boy wearing a prayer shawl and Tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, has his Bar Mitzvah photographs taken on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea at Nitzanim beach, near the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon April 22, 2014.REUTERS/Amir Cohen (ISRAEL -

The Yasukuni Shrine's Shinto priests prepare for its Annual Spring Festival in Tokyo April 22, 2014. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that the Japanese government should not interfere if a lawmaker pays a visit to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, seen by critics as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, as an individual. REUTERS/Yuya Shino (JAPAN

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

(Reuters) - 朝鲜最高领导人金正恩出席朝鲜人民军第一次飞行员大会，并与会飞行员合影。

(Reuters) - 日本首相安倍晋三周一向靖国神社供奉祭品，引发中国和韩国的愤怒，导致地区关系更加紧张。

(Reuters) - 且看名人年少时。

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

