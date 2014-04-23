24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24Hours
4月22日，英国威廉王子和妻子凯特参观澳大利亚亚艾尔斯巨岩。威廉王子夫妇和乔治小王子4月16日抵达澳大利亚，对其进行为期10天的访问。REUTERS/Phil Noble
4月22日，韩国进道，韩海警发射照明弹协助夜间搜救沉没客轮“岁月号”。据韩国KBS报道，截至当地时间21日晚10点，韩国“岁月号”客轮沉没事故死亡人数上升到87人，仍有215人下落不明。REUTERS/Issei Katmore
4月15日，意大利萨莱诺附近，利比亚士兵接受训练。REUTERS/Alessandro
4月22日，以色列阿什克伦附近，一个犹太男孩在海边拍摄受诫礼照片。受诫礼为满13岁的犹太男孩举行的成人仪式。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4月22日，日本东京，靖国神社举行春季例行大祭。日本首相安倍晋三21日向靖国神社供奉祭品，引发中国和韩国的愤怒，导致地区关系更加紧张。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
4月22日，乌克兰东部斯拉维扬斯克，当地民众为20日枪战遇难者举行葬礼。4月20日，乌克兰东部一个亲俄罗斯的势力控制的公路检查站遭遇袭击，发生枪战，造成至少3人丧生。REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
4月22日，乌克兰东部城市克拉马托尔斯克，一对新人在亲俄罗斯的分离主义者设置的路障附近拍照。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
4月13日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，叶尔莫洛夫警校的一名学生参加一次行军训练。这家莫洛夫州立学校成立于10年前，采用俄罗斯传统中学课程表，同时为学生提供军事教育课程和体能训练。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenmore
4月22日，阿富汗喀布尔，一名男子购买钟表。REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
4月22日，西班牙马德里，切尔西守门员彼得·切赫(上)在欧冠半决赛上与马德里竞技队的劳尔·加西亚撞在一起。2013-14赛季欧冠半决赛首回合较量中，切尔西客场0-0战平马竞。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻(4月23日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
金正恩与女飞行员合影 Kim Jong-un KPA
(Reuters) - 朝鲜最高领导人金正恩出席朝鲜人民军第一次飞行员大会，并与会飞行员合影。
中韩谴责安倍向靖国神社供奉祭品 Yasukuni Shrine
(Reuters) - 日本首相安倍晋三周一向靖国神社供奉祭品，引发中国和韩国的愤怒，导致地区关系更加紧张。
