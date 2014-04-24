24小时时事新闻(4月25日) 24Hours
4月23日，波兰克拉科夫，工作人员清除已故罗马教皇约翰·保罗二世纪念巨石上的涂鸦。 REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
3月29日，法国诺曼底美军纪念公墓俯瞰图。今年纪念诺曼底登陆70周年活动将于6月6日在法国举行。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
4月23日，日本首相安倍晋三宴请刚刚抵达日本的美国总统奥巴马，一行人抵达东京高级寿司店享用美食。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
4月23日，菲律宾马尼拉，百余名民众在美国驻马尼拉大使馆外示威，抗议美国总统奥巴马到访。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
4月23日，英国伦敦，一只红腹锦鸡在英国皇家植物园内的蓝铃花丛间漫步。REUTERS/Toby Melville
4月23日，菲律宾马尼拉，一个棚户区住所内的宠物犬及家居物品。菲律宾政府在拆除500多个非法棚户住所。AREUTERS/Erik De Castro
4月23日，捷克布拉格，人们竖立107个十字架悼念在乌克兰示威冲突中丧生的民众，一个孩子拥抱其中一个十字架。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
4月23日，英国埃文河畔斯特拉特福德，皇家莎士比亚剧团上演绚烂烟火秀，纪念大文豪莎士比亚诞辰450周年。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4月23日，西班牙塞维利亚，学生在斗牛场学习斗牛。REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
4月23日，韩国安山市，韩国京畿道安山奥林匹克纪念馆设立“岁月”号沉船事故遇难者临时共同焚香所，遇难者家属、亲友以及安山市市民纷纷前来献花吊唁。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
