24小时时事新闻(3月25日) 24Hours
3月23日，北京，美国第一夫人米歇尔与两个女儿游览慕田峪长城。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月23日，印尼雅加达，一个孩子参加“大印尼运动党”的活动。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
朝中社3月24日发布的照片显示，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩偕夫人李雪主观看牡丹峰乐团演出。 REUTERS/KCNA
3月23日，阿富汗喀布尔，民众为遇害的记者阿玛德(Sardar Ahmad)举行葬礼。阿富汗首都喀布尔1家豪华饭店遭到塔利班攻击，造成至少9名平民丧生，包括法新社记者阿玛德。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
3月23日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一对夫妇站在警戒的防暴警察前面。数千名亲俄民众爆发游行，要求立场亲俄的总统亚努科维奇返回。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
一名女子与警戒的防暴警察合影。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
3月23日，意大利罗马，球迷在意大利甲级联赛期间抗议拉齐奥俱乐部的主席洛蒂托(Claudio Lotito)。REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
3月23日，法国Tulle，总统奥朗德在市镇选举第一轮投票结束后在酒吧休息。2014法国市镇选举当日拉开第一轮投票大幕。其中首都巴黎将在未来产生历史上的第一位女市长。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
3月23日，法国巴黎，前总统萨科齐与妻子布吕尼在为市镇选举投票后坐在长椅上休息。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
3月23日，加沙，巴勒斯坦民众观看伊斯兰抵抗运动(哈马斯)举行集会。REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
本周中国区精选(3月14日-21日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦3月14日至21日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
聚焦中美第一夫人 Frist Lady 2014
(Reuters) - 应中国国家主席习近平夫人彭丽媛邀请,美国总统奥巴马夫人米歇尔昨日抵京,开启为期一周的访华之旅。
马航失联乘客家属 Flight MH370
(Reuters) - 马来西亚航空原定飞往北京的MH370航班3月8日凌晨失去联系，目前仍下落不明，失联乘客家属在焦急等待。
路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
