24小时时事新闻(3月26日) 24Hours

3月24日，克里米亚城市费奥多西亚，一辆汽车插着俄罗斯国旗在公路上行驶。乌克兰代行总统职责的议长图尔奇诺夫当日称，乌国家安全和国防委员会决定责成国防部重新部署从克里米亚撤出的部队。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhummore
3月24日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名参加人体彩绘活动的选手在厕所照镜子。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
3月24日，荷兰海牙，美国总统奥巴马与英国首相卡梅伦参加七国集团峰会和核安全会议。REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/Pool
3月24日，陕西西安，美国第一夫人米歇尔参观城墙时与学生一起踢毽子。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月24日，克里米亚Donuzlav，乌克兰水手在海军舰船“Konstantin Olshansky”号上弄出烟雾。乌克兰水手当日被迫离开海军舰船“Konstantin Olshansky”号，因为乌克兰当局正式下令让所more
3月24日，德国法兰克福，人们在一个艺术项目中躺在人行道上，纪念Katzbach纳粹集中营中的528名遇难者。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
3月24日，英国伦敦，一辆马车在英国工会领导人鲍伯·克劳的葬礼上载着他的棺材。鲍伯·克劳于3月11日逝世。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
3月24日，北京，马来西亚总理纳吉布宣布MH370航班在南印度洋“终结”，在丽都酒店等候消息的乘客亲属们情绪极度激动。马航承诺会带领家属前往搜索的关键地点澳大利亚。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月24日，南非比勒陀利亚，南非残疾人运动员“刀锋战士”奥斯卡•皮斯托瑞斯(Oscar Pistorius)(左)出席其涉嫌杀害30岁超模女友瑞瓦•斯滕坎普一案的庭审。 REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pmore
3月24日，泰国曼谷，抗议者参加反政府示威集会。泰国政局又逐渐升温，首都曼谷街头平静了几个星期之后，24日又出现反政府示威队伍。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
