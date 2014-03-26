24小时时事新闻(3月27日) 24Hours
3月25日，阿富汗喀布尔，一名警察在大选办公室遭袭击后在现场站岗。多名自杀式炸弹袭击者和武装分子当日袭击了阿富汗首都喀布尔一处接近总统候选人阿什拉夫·加尼住所的选举办公室，该次袭击事件加剧了阿富汗大选前的紧张局势。 REmore
3月25日，巴西里约热内卢，警察在一处贫民区执行任务。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
3月25日，苏丹北达尔富尔小镇Mellit，孩子们观看一个反政府武装袭击后遗留的迫击炮弹。 REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
3月25日，四川成都，美国第一夫人米歇尔参观成都第七中学，和学生一起练习太极。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月21日，印度钦奈，支持者戴着印度坦米尔那都省首席部长贾雅拉莉妲(J. Jayalalithaa)肖像面具参加竞选活动。印度人民院(议会下院)选举即将于4月7日开始举行。REUTERS/Babu
3月25日，英国伦敦，屏幕上显示出使用国际海事卫星组织(Inmarsat)设备的全球各地用户。在马航客机失联事件中，马方关于飞机在南印度洋坠毁的结论并非基于发现了飞机残骸，而是基于英国空难调查局和国际海事卫星组织提供的数more
3月25日，北京，马航MH370失联客机中国乘客的家属在马来西亚驻华大使馆外抗议。家属要求马航和马来西亚政府解释清楚这架客机究竟发生了什么。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月24日，印尼泗水，一名女子使用计算机，性工作者在旁边等待顾客。REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
3月23日，叙利亚大马士革郊区，反对派武装士兵与政府军士兵交火。 REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy
3月25日，美国印第安纳州Whiting，工作人员在海滨清理漏油。位于印第安纳州的英国石油公司炼油厂因技术故障导致原油泄漏进入密歇根湖。 REUTERS/Jim Young
MH370航班：从失联到“终结” MH370 Crash
(Reuters) - 马航MH370航班失联逾两周后，马来西亚总理纳吉布宣布该航班在南印度洋“终结”。许多家属聚集马来西亚驻华使馆外抗议，要求马方给出解释。
24小时时事新闻(3月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
马航失联客机仍不知所踪 搜寻继续 Flight MH370
(Reuters) - MH370航班失联已两周多，26个国家参与搜寻但尚无明确消息，乘客家属焦心如焚。
24小时时事新闻(3月25日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
