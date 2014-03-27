24小时时事新闻(3月28日) 24Hours
3月26日，中国江苏射阳农村商业银行设在盐城环保产业园的一个网点因“倒闭”谣言引发挤兑。盐城警方称已于26日夜拘留散布谣言的蔡某。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
3月23日，墨西哥萨尔蒂约，一名业余摔跤手坐在摔跤场看台上。 REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
3月26日，沙特阿拉伯利雅得西部Darma，特种兵参加训练。REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
3月26日，美国纽约，手机游戏《糖果粉碎传奇》中的玩偶现身纽交所。游戏《糖果粉碎传奇》开发商King当日在纽交所正式挂牌交易，该公司股票上市首日低开低走，最终报收于19美元，较22.50美元的发行价下跌了15.56%。 more
3月26日，阿富汗喀布尔，一个女孩离开Sakhi神庙。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
3月26日，法国巴黎，法国总统奥朗德在荣军院广场举行盛大仪式，欢迎中国国家主席习近平。中国国家主席习近平和法国总统奥朗德当日在巴黎出席了一系列产业合作和上百亿美元飞机销售合同的签字仪式。 REUTERS/Ian Langmore
3月26日，中国国际时装周在北京举行，一名模特在北京服装学院·台湾实践大学新锐设计发布会上展示新品服装。REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月26日，上海，火力发电厂烟囱冒出浓烟。中国国务院总理李克强表示，雾霾问题已成为中国重大的民生问题，要铁腕治污、严查违法排污、伤天害理的行为，希望政府、企业和民众一起努力、持续治污。REUTERS/Carlos Barmore
3月26日，韩国大田广域，一位家属在国立显忠院悼念天安舰事件中牺牲的海军士兵。“天安舰事件”是指2010年3月韩国“天安”号警戒舰在韩国西部海域值勤时因发生爆炸而沉没的事件，舰上104名官兵中仅有58人生还。REUTERmore
3月26日，美国曼哈顿，女孩在面包店Sprinkles外设立的自动售蛋糕机上购买杯子蛋糕。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
