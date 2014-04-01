24小时时事新闻(4月2日) 24Hours
3月31日，阿富汗Panjshir，总统候选人阿卜杜拉·阿卜杜拉(Abdullah Abdullah)(灰衣)坐在车顶上抵达竞选集会。塔利班倒台后的第3届阿富汗总统选举计划于4月5日正式投票。 REUTERS/Ahmadmore
3月31日，克里米亚塞瓦斯托波尔，一名男子与孩子观看俄罗斯军队坦克。据报道，乌克兰基辅方面的消息称，俄罗斯部队将逐渐从近乌克兰边境地带撤出。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月31日，新西兰皇家空军在南印度洋持续执行马航失联航班搜寻任务。马来西亚民航局更正马航失联客机驾驶室与地面的最后通话内容，称客机驾驶室与地面的最后通话内容是“晚安，马来西亚370”，而非之前所说的“好吧，晚安”。REUmore
3月31日，日本东京，一名男子拍摄樱花美景。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月31日，印度孟买，民众身着传统服饰，庆祝古迪帕德瓦节。该节日是马哈拉施特拉邦民众庆祝的印度教新年。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
3月31日，瑞典赫尔辛堡，人们参加集会，反对足球暴力。在30日赫尔辛堡队主场对阵佐加顿斯队的赛前，双方球迷在奥林匹亚球场外发生剧烈冲突，导致一名球迷头部遭钝器重击，被送往医院救治无效后死亡。REUTERS/Bjorn Lmore
3月30日，加拿大温尼伯，歌手贾斯汀•比伯赢得了“朱诺奖”的“歌迷选择奖”，其奖杯放在座位上。贾斯汀•比伯并没有出席颁奖典礼，加拿大冰壶队代表他接受了该奖项。 REUTERS/Trevor Hagan
3月31日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔视察高中，与学生亲切合影。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
3月31日，韩国浦项，韩美举行“双龙”联合登陆作战演习，该演习是韩美年度军事演习“雏鹰”的一部分。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2013年11月10日，天津，民众在教堂参加周末弥撒。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
