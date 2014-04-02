24小时时事新闻(4月3日) 24Hours
4月1日，美国华盛顿，通用汽车首席执行官玛丽·巴拉(Mary Barra)出席国会听证会。美国国会当日将举行公开听证会，就通用汽车对有缺陷的车载点火开关问题反应迟缓一事进行讨论，藉以努力厘清过去十年13起汽车相关死亡事件more
4月1日，日本福岛县田村，志愿者铲除一个幼儿园操场上的冰雪。自3年前福岛核事故发生以来，日本当局4月1日首次允许居民返回福岛核电厂四周20公里疏散区内一块狭小区域的家中居住。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
4月1日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，反政府示威者在Chacao地区安营扎寨。REUTERS/Christian Veron
4月1日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，住房部遭反政府示威者放火。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
4月1日，阿富汗赫拉特，安全士兵在总统候选人阿卜杜拉·阿卜杜拉(Abdullah Abdullah)的竞选集会现场维持秩序。塔利班倒台后的第3届阿富汗总统选举计划于4月5日正式投票。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensmore
4月1日，阿富汗巴格拉姆，支持者乘坐卡车前去参加总统候选人拉苏尔(Zalmai Rassoul)的竞选集会。REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
4月1日，美国华盛顿，教会团体成员在奥索社区更新一个标语牌。华盛顿州奥索镇的泥石流灾害造成的死亡人数上升至27人，目前还有22人下落不明。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker
4月1日，缅甸实兑，一名少数民族卡曼族男子展示其人口普查表。缅甸近31年来首次举行的全国人口普查如期于30日启动。此次人口普查为期12天，涵盖缅甸所有地区和各民族的人口，这在存在族群矛盾的缅甸引发一些争议。 REUTERmore
4月1日，越南河内，一只智利红玫瑰蜘蛛在宠物咖啡馆内爬行。这家宠物咖啡馆饲养着40多只爬行动物，比如蛇、蜥蜴以及蜘蛛等。REUTERS/Kham
4月1日，印度加尔各答，车夫躺在人力三轮车上睡觉。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
